The crazy La Liga table since Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021, but how have the club fared in La Liga since then? We’ve crunched the numbers.

The Argentine playmaker was out of contract in 2021 and Barcelona’s dire financial situation at the time prevented them from extending his contract.

“I was convinced I was staying, at home, that’s what we wanted,” Messi said in his leaving speech in 2021.

“We always placed our own happiness first, being at home, enjoying life in Barcelona on sporting and personal level.

“It’s time to say goodbye…it has been a long time, a whole life. I arrived here at 13 years of age and I cannot be more proud of what I have done and experienced in this city where I will surely return one day, that I have promised to my kids also.

“Let’s hope I can return at some point and help as best I can because this club is still the best in the world.”

Barcelona’s first season without their talisman was fairly rough as the club went trophyless in 2021–22 and didn’t even make it out of their group in the Champions League.

Ronald Koeman started the season as their head coach, but he only lasted until October until Xavi replaced him.

Then in 2022-23, Xavi managed to get the club back on track as Barcelona won La Liga and also triumphed in the Supercopa de Espana.

The likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were still around at the time, but Xavi had started to build a new Barcelona built around their young rising stars.

However, after their success in 2022-23, the following season wasn’t quite as successful as the club endured yet another trophyless season in the post-Messi era.

They lost out on the La Liga title to Real Madrid, finishing 10 points behind Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

After also not winning any of the cup competitions, Xavi left the club at the end of the season and handed the reins over to Hansi Flick.

Since the German head-coach has arrived in Barcelona, they’ve been one of the most entertaining sides to watch in Europe.

As of writing, Flick does have Barcelona sat top of La Liga with 11 games to go, although they are only ahead of Real Madrid thanks to their superior head-to-head record.

Atletico Madrid aren’t completely out of the title race either, as they sit just four points behind both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

To fully illustrate what Barcelona have been like in the post-Messi era, here is what the La Liga table looks like since he left the club in 2021.

(Note: We have only included clubs who have been in La Liga since 2021-22. Each team has played 142 games unless otherwise stated)

1. Real Madrid – 319 points, GD +181

2. Barcelona – 306 points, GD +163 (141 games)

3. Atletico Madrid – 280 points, GD +110

4. Real Sociedad – 228 points, GD +26

5. Athletic Bilbao – 226 points, GD +57

6. Real Betis – 226 points, GD +33

7. Villarreal – 220 points, GD +56 (141 games)

8. Sevilla – 196 points, GD +5

9. Osasuna – 178 points, GD -36 (141 games)

10. Celta Viga – 169 points, GD -21

11. Mallorca – 169 points, GD -50

12. Valencia – 167 points, GD -28

13. Rayo Vallecano – 166 points, GD -38

14. Getafe – 160 points, GD -29

READ NEXT: 7 famous players who controversially left their boyhood club on a free transfer

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 24 players Barcelona have signed from the Premier League?