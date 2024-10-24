We’ve said it before, but we need to say it again. What on earth is in the water at La Masia, and however much they’re drinking, give us double.

Seriously, there needs to be an investigation into that place. One of football’s most storied institutions, the Barcelona academy has long been revered as the best in the world, but this time something feels different.

We really shouldn’t be surprised that the academy which gave us Xavi and Andres Iniesta, developed Lionel Messi and countless others is still cooking, but alas, here we are.

It shouldn’t ever get better than that golden generation of talent, but we fear we might be on the cusp of matching it – if not eclipsing it.

In a time of complete crisis with Barcelona strapped for cash and desperately selling off as many assets as possible, to the point where there’s a good chance you own a minority stake in Barca Studios without even realising, La Masia has bailed them out with a fresh batch of wonderkids.

You’ve heard all about Lamine Yamal by now, while the likes of Gavi, Fermin Lopes and Pau Cubarsi continue to thrive under the tutelage of Hansi Flick.

We’re focusing on a silent killer, though. Although his influence was that big as Barcelona inflicted some revenge on Bayern Munich that the secret might be out for good.

Marc Casado has had to be patient for his chance to break through at La Blaugrana, but since being trusted by Flick, he’s not missed a beat.

Born and raised in the city, the 21-year-old joined Barcelona’s youth academy aged 13 and flew through the ranks, eventually captaining Barcelona B in 2023-24 alongside flirting with Xavi’s first-team.

That was as good as it got – until the German arrived into town and reshaped the club to make the most out of an extremely talented group of kids, with Flick making Casado central to that.

He’s gone from being on the periphery of the first-team with not much direction to being a central part of the plans at perhaps the biggest club in the world, making XX appearances already this season and impressing consistently.

The coming out party, though, was undoubtedly his stellar display against Bayern Munich as Barcelona blew away the club who forced them into turmoil with that crushing defeat back in 2020.

Marc casado leaves you speechless. He is just world class, he is makes the hard things look simple pic.twitter.com/HxwsyApvYf — Anabella💙❤ (@AnabellaMarvy) October 23, 2024

All action is an understatement. Casado was everywhere and not just for the sake of it, but with a purpose in an exceptional display against some of the best footballers in the world.

Making four recoveries and winning five ground duels, the midfielder hustled hard off the ball as Barcelona countered their way to a 4-1 win, but also showed exactly why he thrived in La Masia with a jaw-droppingly press resistant performance, wriggling out of gaps that didn’t exist and bursting through the lines.

He also provided an absolutely outrageous assist for Raphinha with a switch of play that only veterans would typically see and execute; the icing on the cake.

Don’t just take our word for it, either. Listen to the Barcelona boss himself.

“He’s incredible,” Flick told reporters after the game: “If you see him play now, if you know where he comes from… And the level now, everything that has improved. He’s incredibly good defensively, also with the ball at his feet.

“This is La Masia.”

Yes it is, Hansi. And La Masia is inevitable.

By Mitch Wilks