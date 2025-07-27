La Masia continues to produce some of the most exciting youngsters in world football and Barcelona have another gem on their hands with Pedro Fernandez Sarmiento.

Otherwise known as ‘Dro’, the attacking midfielder looks set to become Barcelona’s next academy star to break into Hansi Flick’s side, having already drawn comparisons to Andres Iniesta.

Not to blow our own trumpet, but we identified Dro as a rising star earlier this month as someone who is capable of making an impression for Barcelona during pre-season.

In their first friendly against Japanese side Vissel Kobe, the 17-year-old only needed 10 minutes on the pitch before smashing in a well-taken volley from the edge of the box.

Flick introduced Dro in the 78th minute, coming on as a late substitute for Marcus Rashford, who was also making his first appearance for the club.

While all eyes were on Rashford, it was his replacement who made the headlines by scoring Barcelona’s third goal of the game.

After Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo attacked the box, Dro held his run and found himself in acres of space on the edge of the box when the ball fell to him.

He then showed composure with the finish, got his head over the ball and expertly smashed it past Shota Arai.

However, arguably more impressive than his goal was his general build-up play and excellent ball control.

Shortly after being introduced by Flick, the teenage star was involved in an eye-catching build-up phase, where he danced around several Vissel Kobe stars.

The teenager picked the ball up on the left-hand side in his own half and then took things into his own hands, almost channelling his inner Lionel Messi.

His quick body faints and his ability to control the ball with both feet makes him almost impossible to stop in these tight situations.

After eventually being dispossessed, Barcelona win the ball back in a matter of seconds and the ball once again lands at Dro’s feet.

Lamine Yamal has already paved the way for youngsters from the academy to step up at such a young age and Dro looks like he could be next in line.

The 17-year-old trained with the senior squad at points during last season and if he continues to impress in pre-season, he could be a mainstay within Flick’s squad.

Those who have already worked with Dro are well aware of his natural talent and it now only seems like a matter of time before he’s competing for a starting spot in the Barcelona XI.

“He plays with the same self-confidence as when he was a child,” his former youth coach Javi Roxo told reporters earlier this year.

“Although some people compare him to Pedri, Dro reminds me of Iniesta because of his vision and great talent.

“Dro is capable of everything and if Flick puts him on the wing he can also do well, it won’t be Raphinha but he can look like the Iniesta who played on the left.

“If he relieves himself of pressure and plays freely, he is capable of anything, his talent is infinite.”

