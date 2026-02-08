Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player in the history of FC Barcelona to score 40 goals across all competitions for the club.

Prior to Yamal reaching the 40-goal landmark, the record had stood firm since 1915, with even Lionel Messi failing to break it.

Here’s the full breakdown of the five youngest players in Barcelona history to reach 40 goals for the club.

1. Lamine Yamal

Having recently scored his 40th goal during Barcelona’s 3-0 triumph over Mallorca, Yamal is now the outright youngest player to have reached the milestone.

Aged 18, he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him yet, but the teenager has already cemented his place in the Barcelona history books.

“He’s young enough to improve, to have potential, to reach another level. I think it happens,” is how Barcelona boss Hansi Flick recently described Yamal.

2. Paulino Alcantara

Paulino made his debut for Barcelona in 1912 at the age of 15 and he remains the youngest player to have ever scored for the club.

He scored his 40th official goal for the club in 1915 when he was just 19 years old. Amazingly, his record has stood for over 100 years, until Yamal finally broke it this year.

Paulino spent the bulk of his career playing for Barcelona before retiring in 1927 at the age of 31. After hanging up his boots, he became a doctor and also spent a period as the club’s director.

3. Ronaldo Nazario

R9 only spent one year at Barcelona, but what a year it was.

In total, he made 49 appearances across all competitions and scored 47 goals during the 1996–97 campaign.

Upon scoring his 40th goal for the club, Ronaldo was 20 years and 204 days old, making him the third youngest player to reach the tally in the club’s history.

Had he started his career at Barcelona instead of PSV, he’d have likely broken the record.

4. Bojan Krkic

Hailed as the ‘next Messi‘ upon breaking through at Barcelona, Bojan was tipped to go to the very top. He scored his 40th goal in 2011, aged 20 years and 204 days old.

At the end of the 2010-11 campaign, Bojan left the club in pursuit of regular first-team minutes and joined Roma.

Although he enjoyed his best post-Barcelona stint while playing for Stoke City, where he quickly established himself as a cult hero.

5. Lionel Messi

Messi was 38 days older than Bojan when he reached the 40-goal landmark, which places him fifth on this list.

In comparison to Yamal, Messi only needed 98 games to score his first 40 goals, which is 38 games fewer than Yamal needed.

However, when comparing their ages, Messi was two years older than Yamal at that stage, which is why he only places fifth on this list.

In terms of the all-time scoring charts, Messi’s record is still safe for the foreseeable future, with Yamal currently 632 goals behind him.

READ NEXT: 7 records and achievements Lionel Messi could still add to his legacy in 2026

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 27 players who have played alongside both Messi & Ronaldo?