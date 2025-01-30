How long it took Lamine Yamal to score 20 career goals compared to Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal has just recorded his 20th career goal for Barcelona and Spain – but how do his numbers stack up against their all-time top goalscorer Lionel Messi?

The Spanish wonderkid netted the opener in the 47th minute against Atalanta in the final match of the new UEFA Champions League group phase.

While Hansi Flick’s side went on to draw the game 2-2, they had already confirmed their place in the Round of 16 by finishing within the top eight places, confirming their bye past the first knockout round.

Interestingly, Yamal was frustrated at being substituted in added time, with his team chasing the game and spoke after the game to clear up the situation.

“We all want to play. Obviously, I want to play as many minutes as I can, but so do my teammates who are on the bench. [Flick told me] To be calm, that it was a good game and now to focus on La Liga.”

As it stands, his current deal expires in 2026 but we will likely see another extension in due time – and that deal is likely to keep his current release clause of €1billion, which ensures that he is likely to remain at the club for the foreseeable future or perhaps the majority of his career.

He may well look to emulate the great Lionel Messi who was also a wonderkid who made his debut at an extremely young age having graduated from the La Masia academy.

Messi netted his first goal at 17 years old, while Yamal’s was done in record-breaking time at 16 years and 87 days old, making him the youngest goalscorer for any team in La Liga history and he may well be on the path to greatness already given he is considered among the best in the world in his position already.

While Messi’s 672 goals for Barca seem insurmountable, Yamal will chase it regardless having already played a key role in his country’s European Championship victory in 2024, he will eye the La Liga title and other major honours this season.

In terms of the figures, Messi managed to reach 20 goals in 2,314 less minutes and possessed a better minutes-per-goal ratio.

However, Yamal has totalled far more assists at the 20-goal point, giving him a slightly superior minutes per goal or assist ratio with 134.

Plus, the Spaniard managed the feat in less time being nine months quicker but he has been a far more active figure making 29 more appearances and far more starts across that spell.

Here’s how the numbers stack up against one another.

We’ve compared the milestones in terms of the timeframe and games played to reach 20 career goals for club and country, while including penalty and assist stats as well as total minutes played up until the 20th goal was scored to provide further context.

Lamine Yamal

Games: 96 (6,279 minutes)

Time: 1 year, 9 months, 1 day

Goals: 20

Penalties: 0

Assists: 27

Minutes per goal: 314

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 314

Minutes per goal or assist: 134

Lionel Messi

Games: 67 (3,905 minutes)

Time: 2 years, 6 months, 2 days



Goals: 20

Penalties: 0

Assists: 6

Minutes per goal: 195

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 195

Minutes per goal or assist: 150