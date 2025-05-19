Lamine Yamal is yet to celebrate his 18th birthday and yet he’s already won five major trophies for club and country.

The teenage sensation recently won his second La Liga title, adding to his trophy cabinet, which already contains the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana and the European Championship.

Most players are fortunate to end their career with a trophy haul like that, but Yamal looks set to break records with the amount that he’s already won.

To illustrate just how crazy his trophy cabinet already is, here are eight elite players who Yamal already has more trophies than.

Harry Kane

The England skipper finally won his first piece of silverware this year, winning the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

“It was almost like a switch went off, and all of a sudden it was just a lot of emotion, a lot of joy,” Kane told BBC Sport after winning his first title.

“We had a great night that night. Of course, I’m the one in the limelight because of my journey.”

However, the 31-year-old still trails Yamal’s trophy cabinet by four. Given the rate Yamal’s developing right now, we can’t see Kane ever catching him up.

Jay-Jay Okocha

Like Yamal, Okocha was absolutely box-office to watch as he’d regularly tie defenders up in knots with his silky footwork.

The attacking midfielder won his first senior trophy at the age of 21, winning the African Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 1994.

He then went on to win a couple of trophies with PSG, but never got the chance to win anything during his later years with Bolton, Qatar SC or Hull City.

Okocha ultimately called it quits on his playing career in 2008 with three senior trophies to his name.

Alexander Isak

Arguably the most in-demand striker in world football right now, Isak has won a total of three trophies during his career so far.

He won the DFB-Pokal with Dortmund and the Copa del Rey with Real Sociedad before recently adding the League Cup to his trophy cabinet.

A player like Isak should regularly be competing for the top trophies and it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be poached away from Newcastle this summer.

Son Heung-min

Having spent the peak years of his career playing with Tottenham, Son has been unable to win any major silverware up until this point.

Despite scoring over 270 goals for club and country, the South Korean forward has never managed to get over the line and win a major title.

However, he will have the chance to win some silverware this week as Spurs take on Manchester United in the Europa League final. Although even if he does win, he’ll still be four trophies behind Yamal.

Jack Wilshere

When a 16-year-old Wilshere broke onto the scene in 2008, it looked like the sky was the limit for the Arsenal midfielder.

However, after some eye-catching early years at the Emirates, injuries plagued the midfielder’s career and forced him into an early retirement.

Wilshere hung up his boots in 2022 with three trophies to his name.

Antonio Di Natale

The Italian forward scored over 300 goals throughout his career, but somehow never managed to win a major trophy.

He did win the Italian third division with Empoli during his early years, but in terms of trophies, that’s pretty much it.

On the international stage, he finished as a runner-up at the 2012 European Championships and never won a title with Italy either.

Joao Felix

Once purchased for over £100million, Felix’s career hasn’t quite unfolded like many predicted.

He won the Primeira Liga with Benfica as a teenager and also got his hands on the La Liga trophy in 2021 with Atletico Madrid.

Apart from the Nations League that he won with Portugal in 2019, that’s all he’s won during his career up until this point, meaning he’s currently trailing Yamal by two trophies.

Martin Skrtel

The Slovakian defender enjoyed a career which spanned over 20 years, but he only ever won four senior trophies.

Skrtel spent his peak years playing for Liverpool, but only managed to win the League Cup during his eight-year stint at Anfield.

He also won one trophy with Zenit Saint Petersburg, Istanbul Basaksehir and Spartak Trnava, taking his overall tally to four.