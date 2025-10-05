In the context of halving a two-goal deficit against Sevilla, Marcus Rashford didn’t celebrate his first La Liga strike for Barcelona with any great enthusiasm. He should’ve.

Hansi Flick’s side suffered their first defeat of the domestic season at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, losing 4-1 to a Sevilla side who are looking revitalised after a difficult few years.

The nature of the loss will exclude any Barcelona player from praise from the various media outlets covering the club.

But Rashford still managed to build on his encouraging start to life in Spain and it would be amiss to ignore his brilliant volley because of the final scoreline.

With the game in added time at the end of the first half, one Barcelona attack broke down to shouts of glee from the home supporters.

Sevilla believed they had scrambled the ball to safety, only to carelessly cough up possession to a deep-lying Pedri.

With the freedom of Andalucia, Rashford ghosted into the penalty area and was picked out by a superb raking pass from his team-mate.

The England international didn’t need to break stride as he slapped a first-time volley past the helpless Odysseas Vlachodimos, on loan at Sevilla from Newcastle.

Instead of shedding all his clothing and doing laps of the stadium, as we’d have done if we’d scored a goal with such perfect technique, Rashford satisfied himself with a single high-five and jog back to the centre-circle.

Rashford can’t stop getting G/A wtf pic.twitter.com/3PFdThPG0H — Janty (@CFC_Janty) October 5, 2025

Despite a positive spell at Barcelona to date, noises haven’t been unanimously approving amongst the club’s supporters.

Deco, the club’s sporting director, has claimed that the high expectations placed on Rashford during his time at Manchester United may have contributed to his struggles.

In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Deco was asked about a potential penalty fee should he not be signed permanently.

“He’s on a simple loan, there’s no penalty, and if we want him, we have an option to buy,” he said.

“It’s too early to talk about decisions for next season, but what matters is that we’re happy with him. What we thought he could bring to us, he’s bringing.

“He’s a very high-level player; he exploded very early, then he had great seasons at United, then he had years of more complicated management with changes of coaches, and perhaps he struggled too because they demanded a lot of things from him there.

“But we’re happy with him; that’s the most important thing. These aren’t decisions for now; now it’s time to focus on the games to come. A decision will be made, but that’s not being discussed right now.”

Rashford has been named in Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad and will be hoping to translate his club form to the international stage. His World Cup place is by no means certain.

But he continues to catch the eye in Spain, with two stunning goals against Newcastle in the Champions League was followed by a tidy assist against PSG.

After seeing Rashford visibly sag during his final months in Manchester, it’s a thrill to see him revitalise his career at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Once the formalities of looking suitably sombre post-defeat have been completed, we hope he’s pouring himself a Sangria and celebrating the addition of another superb goal to his back catalogue.

By Michael Lee

READ NEXT: How much Marcus Rashford earns compared to the rest of the Barcelona squad



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every British and Irish player to appear in La Liga since 2000?