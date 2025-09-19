Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford scored both of Barcelona‘s goals in their 2-1 Champions League victory away to Newcastle United, but it was Pedri who left the biggest impression on the home fans.

Newcastle fans were pretty much unanimous in their praise for Pedri, who dazzled in his first-ever competitive club outing on English soil.

Some even went as far as describing the 22-year-old midfielder as the best player they’ve ever seen at St. James Park.

Here’s a full round-up of reactions to Pedri’s masterclass display.

Pedri is genuinely the best player I’ve ever seen kick the ball about St James’ by the way. — K P (@paarsons) September 18, 2025

Pedri took it upon himself to waste 7 minutes of extra time by aura farming with the ball. — Matthew (@TheMigToc) September 18, 2025

Pedri really treating stoppage time like it’s a Ballon d’Or audition instead of a football match. — Samooves (@Samooves) September 18, 2025

Pedri is easily one of the best footballers I’ve watched live 😂 absolute joke — Cam (@cam_nufc) September 18, 2025

Pedri is easily the best footballer I’ve ever seen live. Makes everything look so easy and effortless. Stupid player — Thomas (@thomashammond__) September 18, 2025

Nee shame in that. Beaten by a world class team. Pedri and De Jong might be the best midfield duo I’ve ever seen live. 7 chances to right it pic.twitter.com/hSpW4wfARr — Joe (@halliday_9) September 18, 2025

Pedri’s last 7 minutes vs Newcastle Mr. Composed

pic.twitter.com/WCLjnhENjv — H (@hazfcb_) September 18, 2025

Pedri and Frenkie, magnificent. Completely changed the flow of direction in the game. — Jibber Jabber (@EthanFromOnline) September 18, 2025

De Jong – Pedri is a generational partnership. Blessed to be watching them. — The Purist (@ThePurist_) September 18, 2025

Can Pedri do it on a cold night at Tyneside? Yes he can. Best midfielder in the world, bar none.#Barca #FCBarcelona #NEWBAR pic.twitter.com/70KiqAosRl — Pythagoras In Boots ⚽️ (@pythaginboots) September 18, 2025

Pedri tonight showed exactly why he’s the best midfielder in the world. The gap between him and the 2nd best midfielder in the world is gigantic. pic.twitter.com/VPVsw5U6rG — E (@EllisPrivv) September 18, 2025

Pedri went up against one of the most physically dominant midfields in football, AWAY, and absolutely bossed them. Both on and off the ball. 10/13 duels won!!! There is nothing he cannot do. An all-timer in the making right in front of our eyes. pic.twitter.com/BeT0bJ0lLu — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) September 18, 2025

Frenkie and Pedri play football like it’s on ‘easy mode’ I don’t know how else to explain it, you actually can’t get close no matter how much you press or how physical you are it’s actually funny to watch — Fuad (@FuadCadani) September 18, 2025

Never seen a mistake from him. Everything he does is at such a high level. I’m genuinely shocked that someone can play like this, you are telling me he doesn’t have a weakness??? — Clutchy (@mrclxtchy) September 18, 2025

England waking up to genius of Pedri today. Think was his first competitive game here last night. Missed 2nd leg v MUFC in EL in 2023 after getting injured in 1st leg & also wasn’t fit for EURO 2024 final v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (admittedly played in 🇩🇪). Improved since under Flick in deeper role pic.twitter.com/taFaPwoBn7 — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 19, 2025

All those English/PL people etc praising Pedri, its like cavemen discovering fire — Ole (@ole_stht) September 18, 2025

READ NEXT: 10 great quotes on Barcelona’s Pedri: ‘He’s the best talent in the world

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score 5+ Champions League goals for Barcelona?