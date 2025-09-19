logo
He left a big impression.

‘Treating stoppage time like it’s a Ballon d’Or audition’: How Pedri left Newcastle fans applauding

Nestor Watach

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford scored both of Barcelona‘s goals in their 2-1 Champions League victory away to Newcastle United, but it was Pedri who left the biggest impression on the home fans.

Newcastle fans were pretty much unanimous in their praise for Pedri, who dazzled in his first-ever competitive club outing on English soil.

Some even went as far as describing the 22-year-old midfielder as the best player they’ve ever seen at St. James Park.

Here’s a full round-up of reactions to Pedri’s masterclass display.

