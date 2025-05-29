Lamine Yamal recently penned a fresh contract extension with Barcelona, but where does he now rank among Europe’s highest-paid stars?

Following a couple of eye-catching years in Spain, the 17-year-old has signed a six-year contract with the club, which is valid until 2031.

According to BEIN Sports, the new deal is worth €15million (£12.6m) per season—potentially rising to €20million (£16.8m) with performance-related bonuses.

That means that in weekly terms, he’ll be taking home around £260,000 as a base salary, which makes him the highest-paid teenager in world football.

However, a number of more established stars from around Europe still earn more than Yamal. After his new deal, he became the ninth highest-paid player in La Liga, behind some of his Barcelona teammates like Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski.

Several Real Madrid players also earn more than Yamal, including Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Kylian Mbappe.

In the Premier League, 13 players currently earn more than Yamal, including the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Kai Havertz, to name a few.

Harry Kane is the highest-paid player in the Bundesliga and he currently earns around 1.5 times more than Yamal.

In the Bundesliga, the likes of Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman earn more than £260,000 per week.

PSG have seriously reduced their wage bill in recent seasons, meaning that only Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia earn more than Yamal in France.

Similarly, only two players in Italy earn more than Yamal, with those being Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic and Inter’s talisman Lautaro Martinez.

“He is special,” is how Barcelona boss Hansi Flick described Yamal last month.

“I’ve said before he is a genius. During the game, when I looked at the match from the outside, you see all the details and it is unbelievable how he does it.

“For me the best thing is he keeps going strong. In the big games he keeps showing how good he is. I also think he enjoys the situation. I am really happy this talent that comes every 50 years, that he plays for Barcelona.”

Here’s a full breakdown of the 30 players in Europe who currently earn more than Yamal:

1. Robert Lewandowski – £541,000 per week

2. Erling Haaland – £525,000 per week

3. Kylian Mbappe – £507,000 per week

4. Harry Kane – £405,700 per week

=5. Mohamed Salah – £400,000 per week

=5. Kevin De Bruyne – £400,000 per week

7. David Alaba – £365,000 per week

=8. Casemiro – £350,000 per week

=8. Virgil Van Dijk – £350,000 per week

10. Manuel Neuer – £341,000 per week

=11. Jan Oblak – £338,000 per week

=11. Jude Bellingham – £338,000 per week

=11. Vinicius Junior – £338,000 per week

14. Joshua Kimmich – £325,000 per week

15. Dusan Vlahovic – £315,000 per week

16. Frankie de Jong – £308,000 per week

=17. Serge Gnabry – £306,000 per week

=17. Jamal Musiala – £306,000 per week

=19. Bruno Fernandes – £300,000 per week

=19. Bernardo Silva – £300,000 per week

=19. Jack Grealish – £300,000 per week

=19. Marcus Rashford – £300,000 per week

23. Omar Marmoush – £295,000 per week

24. Ousmane Dembele – £292,000 per week

25. Kai Havertz – £280,000 per week

26. Kingsley Coman – £276,000 per week

=27. Lautaro Martinez – £271,000 per week

=27. Federico Valverde – £271,000 per week

29. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – £266,000 per week

30. Gabriel Jesus – £265,000 per week

31. Lamine Yamal – £260,000 per week

READ NEXT: Everything you need to know about Lamine Yamal’s new Barcelona contract

TRY A QUIZ: The Big Lamine Yamal Quiz: 17 questions on football’s most remarkable 17-year-old