5 players Hansi Flick has improved at Barcelona: Raphinha, Yamal…

Barcelona have been one of the stories of the season under Hansi Flick who has transformed their fortunes and got them playing their best football since Lionel Messi’s departure.

Fans are used to the Catalan club being the centre for entertainment and trophy success but they have stumbled in recent years due to poor squad and financial planning.

That has changed since Flick’s arrival this summer as Barca are the top scorers in Europe and playing brilliant football week in, week out and we’ve decided to look at which players have benefitted the most from his arrival.

Alejandro Balde

Having previously worked with Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich, where he got the absolute best out of the Canadian, it is no surprise that Balde has improved from last season.

Given more license to get forward, he was seen as the most advanced player in their recent cup win over Real Madrid, emerging in a one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois before casually finishing with aplomb.

Balde is just 21 years of age and is improving every game. With five assists this season, he has far improved on the single assist he managed last season and he is one to watch as the season progresses for club and country.

Raphinha

The redemption of the former Leeds United attacker has been one of the stories of the season. Having been given the captaincy, the Brazil international has transformed his game, shouldering the responsibility in this young side and being a leading man when he looked close to an exit last summer.

Having netted 20 goals and provided 11 assists this season, he has ascended to another level in his game and is now a complete attacker, capable of creating, running in behind and even scoring headers.

If they are to pull back their deficit in the league and go far in the Champions League, his performances will be key and Flick needs to just continue giving him the freedom in attack.

Pedri

Everyone knows the quality that Pedri has; he was a standout performer for Spain before suffering an untimely injury in their Euro 2024 quarter-final against Germany. Since then, he has returned with a vengeance.

Flick worked with the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Thiago at Bayern and he has helped Pedri hone his innate qualities this season as he has returned to form with four goals and three assists as well as starting almost every game.

Keeping him fit and firing is the ultimate goal but his overall game has gone up a level. Still only 22, he has over 170 appearances for the club and is an experienced youngster who is emerging as a senior figure for Barca.

Marc Casado

Considering that Casado made just two appearances for the first team last season and played the majority of his games for Barca’s youth side, the fact he has become a key starter this season is a testament to both the player and Flick’s desire to trust in youth.

While the club’s financial position has forced him to utilise their youth, everyone in football knows of the quality possessed in the famed La Masia and Casado is the latest to emerge.

Calm in possession, the 21-year-old plays like someone with the experience of over 200 matches rather than the 29 he has to his name thus far. He is proving to be one of the breakout stars this season in La Liga.

Lamine Yamal

Yamal was always on an upward trajectory after last season and we saw that in the European Championships where he was one of the standout performers throughout the tournament. Flick has helped elevate him to twice the player he was last season.

He managed seven goals and nine assists last season while he has already far surpassed that with nine goals and 13 assists.

Flick worked tremendously well with wingers in his time at Bayern Munich, helping to improve the likes of Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane and it makes sense he would be able to have a positive impact on Yamal.

Still only 17, he is one of the club’s most important players who could well end the season with multiple trophy successes if he continues his sparkling run of form.