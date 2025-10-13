According to reports, Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave Barcelona at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

The 37-year-old has scored 105 goals in 156 appearances for the club since joining in 2022, but isn’t expected to be offered a new contract by the club.

We’ve assessed his current situation and have highlighted five clubs that he could realistically join next season.

Any Saudi Pro League side

Over the summer, it was widely reported that Lewandowski had multiple offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

He reportedly turned down offers to earn €100million per season from the likes of Al Hilal and Al-Nassr.

While the striker rejected their advances at the time, the door was left open to discuss a deal later down the line.

With him set to become a free agent at the end of the season, he’ll no doubt be presented with a mammoth offer again to tempt him to the Middle East.

Any MLS club

Back in 2024, a number of MLS sides were keeping tabs on the veteran striker.

His Poland teammate, Karol Swiderski, who used to play for Charlotte FC, has admitted that Lewandowski has asked him about moving to MLS before.

“Yes, he’s asked me sometimes,” Swiderski told reporters a few years ago.

“I’m waiting for this moment, so I hope he will come here, because he’s really a legend, [not only] in Poland but even I think in Europe.

“He’s scored many, many goals, so it would be nice to meet him in MLS.”

AC Milan

If Lewandowski wants to remain in Europe, a move to AC Milan could definitely be on the cards.

The Italian giants have a history of signing players in their late thirties and getting the best out of them – just look at Luka Modric this season.

It’s been well-documented that Milan have been interested in him over the past few months and next summer could be perfect timing for both the player and club.

Atletico Madrid

He could follow in the footsteps of Luis Suarez, who left Barcelona in 2020 to join their La Liga rivals.

It’s been well documented that Julian Alvarez is one of the Lewandowski replacements that Barcelona are exploring. Meaning that Diego Simeone’s side could be in need of a new striker next summer.

The 37-year-old has an excellent track record in La Liga and on a free transfer, could tempt Atletico to make a move.

Chelsea

Prior to his move to Barcelona, Chelsea were one of the clubs most interested in securing the Polish international’s signature.

While it’s very rare for them to sign a player over the age of 30 these days, they could make an exception when it comes to Lewandowski.

It would be great to see him in the Premier League and we can’t help but think that he’d shine in Enzo Maresca’s system, alongside the likes of Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro.

