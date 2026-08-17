Barcelona are on the verge of signing Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri this summer – but are they able to afford his wages?

Rodri, fresh from winning the World Cup, has been widely expected to leave City this summer and Real Madrid had previously been favourites for his signature.

But that trail went cold; Madrid committed to giving Vinicius Junior a contract extension and Barcelona opened talks with the midfielder last week.

Rodri has been about to enter the final year of his City deal and currently earns €256,500 per week. This would make him the fifth-highest earner at Camp Nou – fourth if you exclude loaned out Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Of his potential midfield colleagues, Rodri already gets paid more than Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. You imagine this wouldn’t change should he return to Spain.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Barcelona’s squad and how much they earn in wages compared to Rodri at City.

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Lamine Yamal – €400,577 per week

2. Raphinha – €320,577 per week

3. Jules Kounde – €300,577 per week

4. Marc-Andre ter Stegen – €300,577 per week (on loan at Ajax)

5. Rodri – €256,500 per week

6. Frenkie de Jong – €250,385 per week

=7. Ronald Araujo – €240,385 per week

=7. Dani Olmo – €240,385 per week

=7. Pedri – €240,385 per week

=7. Karim Adeymi – €240,385 per week

11. Anthony Gordon – €230,769 per week

12. Gavi – €180,385 per week

13. Eric Garcia – €153,846 per week

14. Fermin Lopez – €140,192 per week

15. Joan Garcia – €120,192 per week

16. Andreas Christensen – €100,192 per week

17. Pau Cubarsi – €76,923 per week

18. Wojciech Szczesny – €57,692 per week

19. Alejandro Balde – €32,115 per week

20. Gerard Martin – €30,000 per week

=21. Marc Casado – €24,038 per week

=21. Marc Bernal – €24,038 per week

=23. Roony Bardghji – €20,000 per week

=23. Hector Fort – €20,000 per week

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TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 28 players Barcelona have signed from the Premier League?

