When can Barcelona clinch the 2024-25 La Liga title?

Following Barcelona‘s epic 4-3 triumph over Real Madrid, they are now within touching distance of winning their 28th La Liga title.

Hansi Flick’s side boast a seven-point lead over their bitter rivals with just three games remaining of the season.

As Barcelona also boast a superior head-to-head record against Real Madrid this season, it means that they only need two more points in their final three matches in order to be crowned champions.

The maximum number of points that Real Madrid can end the season with is 84 and that will require them to win all of their remaining matches.

If Barcelona also finish the season with 84 points, they are guaranteed to win the title thanks to their superior head-to-head record.

With that in mind, it means that Barcelona could theoretically be crowned champions before their next game against Espanyol on Thursday.

Real Madrid will face Mallorca on Wednesday evening and if they fail to win that match, Barcelona will be crowned champions.

If Real Madrid do manage to get the job done against Mallorca, Barcelona can clinch the league title on Thursday evening with a win against Espanyol.

However, if Real Madrid win in midweek and Barcelona lose, the title could then be decided on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will face Sevilla at the weekend and Barcelona will host Villarreal.

In all likelihood, Barcelona will clinch the title over the next seven days, but if they only take one point from their next two matches and Real Madrid win their next two games, the title will be decided on the last game of the season.

If it does come down to the final day, Real Madrid will be at home against Sociedad and Barcelona will travel to play Athletic Club.

Given that Flick’s side only need to more points to clinch the league title, it would take one of the biggest title collapses in La Liga history for Real Madrid to win the league from this point onward.

Madrid knew that they needed to beat Barcelona over the weekend to stand a realisc chance of winning the title, but they struggled to keep Flick’s side at arms length.

“It was an important game. We wanted to bounce back in front of our own fans after the Champions League,” Lamine Yamal told La Liva TV after Barcelona’s recent triumph.

“What a way to celebrate in front of our supporters. We had to correct that and had opportunities to extend our lead.

“It is a special moment. I give my thanks to the supporters. We wanted to win this game to move closer to the title.”

Prior to Barcelona’s victory over Real Madrid, Opta gave them an 85.5% chance of winning the league – those odds will have since increased even more.

