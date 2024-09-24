Where are they now? Barcelona’s 3 FIFA 15 wonderkids a decade later

Barcelona were about to embark on one of their best-ever seasons when FIFA 15 was released – but how have their three wonderkids in the game fared in the decade since?

Spearheaded by the strike trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, Barca won their second continental treble and looked pretty much unstoppable on route to doing so. All this and having some promising young players in their ranks.

Using SoFIFA, we have found Barca’s three wonderkids from FIFA 15 and have checked out what they are each up to these days.

Munir

All the signs pointed to Munir becoming a star at Barcelona, breaking into the first team the following season as they won the treble and scored five goals in the Copa Del Rey in 2015-16.

The striker stuttered after a bright start, though, and eventually left in 2019 after a series of loan spells. Capped once by Spain in 2014, he switched allegiance to Morocco a year later and has been capped 11 times.

Munir currently plies his trade with newly-promoted Leganes.

Rafinha

Not to be confused with their current Brazilian star, or the ex-Bayern full-back, this Rafinha is the younger brother of Thiago.

The midfielder spent nine years on Barca’s books, but only ever intermittently enjoyed a regular run of starts amid regular loans away.

He eventually left for good in October 2020, signing a three-year deal with PSG, but he also found gametime difficult to come by in the French capital.

Rafinha is currently without a club after leaving Qatari outfit Al-Arabi over the summer.

Cristian Tello

Rejoining Barcelona from Espanyol in his youth and breaking through to the first team after a successful spell at Barcelona B, Tello scored on his Champions League debut in a 7-1 thrashing of Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.

But the forward failed to really make the grade at Camp Nou, with Barcelona boasting their iconic Messi-Suarez-Neymar front three and giving him virtually no chance of success.

Following loans to Porto and Fiorentina, he left to sign for Real Betis in 2017 in a €4million deal.

Now 33, the forward is playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Orobah.