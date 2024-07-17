Where are they now? The 7 players Barcelona signed to replace Lionel Messi in 2021-22

The world stood still in 2021 when the impossible happened and Lionel Messi’s shock exit from Barcelona was confirmed, with the club strapped for cash and out of options.

Barcelona’s crippling financial situation had become too much and, as a result, the greatest player of all time had no choice but to leave the club for pastures new as inflated wage bills and dire finances meant there was no way for him to re-sign.

La Blaugrana (somehow) made seven attacking signings in 2021-22 to combat Messi’s departure, cooking their books even more in the process to try – and fail – to replace their living legend. We’ve checked in on what those seven players are up to now.

Memphis Depay

Just shy of a month before Messi’s contract expired in July 2021, Barcelona confirmed the signing of Memphis on a free transfer from Lyon in what many considered a shrewd piece of business and a positive move for all parties.

The Dutchman had rebuilt his career in Ligue 1 after his poor spell at Manchester United and arrived at Barca with a boosted reputation.

But a fast start quickly fizzled out and Memphis found himself out of favour before long, particularly after Ronald Koeman was replaced by Xavi.

He left for Atletico Madrid in January 2023 having made just 42 appearances for Barcelona, but is currently a free agent aged 30.

Sergio Aguero

Another free signing agreed before Messi’s contract expired, Aguero agreed to join Barcelona upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract and joined the club in July.

Many hoped that he and Messi would finally share the pitch together at club level, but it wasn’t meant to be with Messi’s shock exit shortly followed by the heartbreaking news that Aguero had to retire in December 2021 after four appearances following a cardiac arrhythmia.

Aguero’s only goal for the club came in his only El Clasico, coming off the bench to score against Real Madrid.

These days, the Argentine can often be found live streaming and recently returned to the pitch temporarily, turning out for City in a seven-a-side tournament known as TST.

Yusuf Demir

Barcelona completed the loan signing of teenage winger Demir from Rapid Wien, with an obligation to buy if he made over a certain amount of appearances.

Demir became the youngest foreign to debut for the club in August 2021, but had left the club to return to Austria in January 2022 before signing for Galatasaray. Still only 21, he spent the 2023-24 season on loan at FC Basel.

Luuk de Jong

Without disrespecting De Jong – an accomplished footballer in his own right – the fact Barcelona were scrambling to sign him in the same summer they lost Messi spoke volumes about the situation they found themselves in.

La Blaugrana signed him on loan from Sevilla for the 2021-22 season and – to the surprise of many – the Dutchman played his part in the squad well, finishing with seven goals from 29 appearances in all competitions.

He returned to PSV following the end of his loan and has just finished the 2023-24 campaign as the Eredivisie’s joint-top scorer, firing them to the title as captain.

Ferran Torres

Somehow coming into a bit of money by the time the January transfer window rolled around, Barcelona splashed €55million (an initial £46million) on Torres who had fallen out of favour at City.

Torres enjoyed a strong start to life at Barcelona, but fell out of favour again by the time his first full season rolled around with his form plateauing and new signings arriving.

The versatile forward enjoyed a more productive 2023-24 under Xavi, however, making 42 appearances and weighing in with 11 goals and four assists.

At just 24 years old, it’s an investment that has paid off for the club.

Adama Traore

With a somewhat sensible signing sorted, it was time for Barcelona to get silly again. Still not content with their post-Messi reinforcements thus far, the January transfer window also saw Adama Traore return to the club on loan, with his Wolves future in doubt.

He made 11 appearances in La Liga, assisting twice, before returning to England to sign for Fulham where he remains today. A bizarre move.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Still in need of reinforcements but not having much money to secure them, Barcelona took a risk when signing Aubameyang from Arsenal in January after the Gabonese forward left the club amid increasing disciplinary issues.

The free transfer proved a brilliant piece of business, with Aubameyang scoring 13 goals and assisting once in just 24 games, before leaving again in the summer to sign for Chelsea in a £10.3million deal.

Barcelona got the most out of the forward and sold him at the right time, with Aubameyang flopping at Chelsea and leaving shortly after.

He’s enjoyed another renaissance abroad, though, finishing the 2023-24 campaign with 30 goals in all competitions for Marseille and now looks set to move to Saudi Arabia.