Where are they now? The last 6 signings Pep Guardiola made as Barcelona boss

Pep Guardiola is the most successful Barcelona manager in the club’s history, although not all of his signings ended up working out.

During his final two years at the club, Guardiola made six signings and it’s fair to say that some have gone on to do better than others.

We’ve taken a closer look at Barcelona’s transfer activity from that time and have assessed where Guardiola’s last six signings are today.

Cesc Fabregas

Signed in August 2011, Fabregas was the final signing that Guardiola made as Barcelona boss. The Spanish midfielder only played under Guardiola for one year but won four trophies in that time.

Like Guardiola, Fabregas has also ventured into coaching in his post-playing career. After hanging up his boots last year, the 37-year-old is now the head coach of Italian side Como 1907.

Having played under the likes of Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger, Fabregas has had the opportunity to learn from the very best.

“I take inspiration from myself, I don’t look to anyone,” Fabregas said when discussing his coaching career.

“I have clear ideas: for me, we have to work. I’ve tried to bring a certain winning mentality. This is the most important thing. We can all talk about tactics, it’s simple, but creating a strong mentality is the most important thing.”

Alexis Sanchez

Like Fabregas, Sanchez only got the chance to play under Guardiola for one season before the Catalan boss departed.

While Sanchez was never the star of the show in Spain, he enjoyed some great years at Barcelona before then spending his peak years at Arsenal.

His career took a nosedive after the move to Manchester United, but he’s recaptured his spark during stints with Marseille and Inter Milan since.

Now aged 35, he currently finds himself as a free agent with his former club Udinese reportedly interested in his services.

David Villa

During his peak, there weren’t many forwards in world football who were better than Villa. Barcelona snapped him up in 2010 for a fee of €40million and the rest is history.

He went on to score 48 goals for the club across three seasons and won eight trophies in the process.

Since hanging up his boots in 2019, Villa has remained active in the football scene and currently works as the Head of Global Football Operations for Indian Super League club Odisha FC.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 10 players Barcelona sold alongside Luis Suarez in 2020

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Barcelona’s top 30 goalscorers of all time?

Javier Mascherano

“I would never, ever sell him and I wouldn’t swap him for anyone,” Guardiola said in 2012 when discussing Mascherano.

The versatile Argentine star enjoyed his peak years at Barcelona and won 19 trophies with the club during his eight-year stay.

From a young age, it always seemed likely that Mascherano would pursue a coaching career and since hanging up his boots, that’s exactly what he’s done.

Since 2022, he’s been managing the Argentina U20s and he’s currently in charge of the Olympic squad too.

Adriano

Often utilised as a squad player, Adriano arrived at Barcelona in 2010 and spent a total of six years at the club.

The Brazilian defender called it quits on his football career in 2021 and has kept a relatively low profile since.

Ibrahim Afellay

There was plenty of hype surrounding the Dutch winger upon his arrival at Barcelona in 2010. However, he struggled for minutes while in Spain and was eventually shipped to Stoke City following a couple of loan spells.

Injuries seemed to follow the Dutchman throughout his entire career and forced him into an early retirement at the age of 34.

“What I wanted has not happened,” Afellay said upon retiring. “But I am at peace with it. You know that this moment will come sooner or later. It’s fine like this.”

Now aged 38, the former Barcelona winger works as a pundit for Dutch broadcaster NOS.