Lamine Yamal has reached the milestone of 150 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, but how does his record compare to Lionel Messi’s at the same stage?

Although he’s still only 18, Yamal might just be the best forward Barcelona have produced from La Masia since Messi himself. There have been plenty of other prospects to dazzle at first sight before fading away, but Yamal looks like he has all the ingredients to maintain his top-level form after establishing himself as one of the world’s best wingers.

He brought up his 150th appearance for Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, scoring the opening goal to mark the occasion.

So, how do Yamal’s numbers so far stack up against Messi’s?

Yamal has reached 150 appearances at a younger age than Messi, who was 21 years, nine months and 11 days old when he reached the milestone in a LaLiga game against Real Valladolid in April 2009.

In contrast, Yamal’s age at the time of his 150th appearance was just 18 years, nine months and one day.

Impressively, Yamal has produced 100 goal contributions from his first 150 Barcelona games. But that still pales in comparison to the 125 that Messi achieved from his.

The difference mainly stems from Messi’s superior goal record. For assists, Yamal is only one behind him, and actually has a better record in both LaLiga and the Champions League.

Indeed, their combined goals and assists tallies in the Champions League are identical, with 21 each.

Here are all the key stats from Yamal’s first 150 Barcelona appearances compared to Messi’s.

Lamine Yamal after 150 Barcelona appearances

Goals: 48

Assists: 52

Goal contributions: 100

Minutes per goal: 232.79

LaLiga games: 100

LaLiga goals: 29

LaLiga assists: 34

LaLiga goal contributions: 63

Champions League games: 33

Champions League goals: 11

Champions League assists: 10

Champions League goal contributions: 21

Trophies: 5 – LaLiga (2), Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana (2)

Lionel Messi after 150 Barcelona appearances

Goals: 72

Assists: 53

Goal contributions: 125

Minutes per goal: 142.65

LaLiga games: 104

LaLiga goals: 50

LaLiga assists: 30

LaLiga goal contributions: 80

Champions League games: 28

Champions League goals: 14

Champions League assists: 7

Champions League goal contributions: 21

Trophies: 4 – LaLiga (2), Supercopa de Espana, Champions League

READ MORE: Lamine Yamal on the cusp of surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga – an insane feat at just 18

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