Bayern Munich’s 5 EA FC 25 wonderkids & how they’ve developed IRL in 2024-25

Bayern Munich boast five wonderfully talented youngsters classed as wonderkids on EA FC 25. But are they living up to the hype in real life this season?

After a strong start to the season under Vincent Kompany, powered by some of world football’s most gifted young talents, the future looks bright in the Bavarian capital with this lot on their books.

Using FUTWIZ, we’ve picked out the five Bayern youngsters who’ve received a potential rating of 80+ in this year’s edition of EA FC. Here’s how they’re all faring so far this season.

Jamal Musiala

With a huge potential of 93, Musiala is predicted to become one of the world’s leading footballers.

Even now, it’s fair to say that Musiala is already one of the best playmakers in the business. He impressed for Germany during Euro 2024 and has been in superb form this season.

With 10 goals and five assists in 18 appearances, the young midfielder is improving at an alarmingly fast rate and we cannot wait to see how he keep developing.

“He’s an incredible player. He is developing all the time. He’s doing so outstandingly and is growing into the role,” Bayern team-mate Konrad Laimer enthused.

“I see no limit to how far he can go. All paths are open for him. He’s making a lot of progress. It’s fun to train with him. I’ve not seen anyone better at 1v1 dribbling.

“That’s why I’m happy that he’s here. We will have a lot of fun with him.”

Mathys Tel

Bayern secured a great deal when they landed Tel from Rennes for a fee of around £24million back in 2022. The teenage forward is still a raw prospect, but his potential is obvious to see.

Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, the 19-year-old has been a useful asset for Bayern Munich over these last few years although his 2024-25 campaign has been disappointing with no goals to date.

Mainly using from the bench by Kompany, rumours are growing that Tel may be allowed to leave on loan in January. Stuttgart, Werder Bremen, Augsburg, Lazio and Valencia are among many clubs interested in a short-term deal.

Aleksandar Pavlovic

Pavlovic only made his Bayern Munich debut in October 2023, but has been so impressive since then that he’s forced Joshua Kimmich to return to right-back.

Nominated for the 2024 Golden Boy award, he has been given an FC25 ceiling of 85.

And the 20-year-old has impressed when selected this season, although he endured a spell on the sidelines in the autumn with a broken collarbone.

With Bayern desperate to reclaim the Bundesliga title and win the Champions League in their home stadium in May, Pavlovic will have an important role to play in the remaining months of the campaign.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? Bayern Munich’s 4 wonderkids from FIFA 15 a decade later

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Bayern Munich manager since 2000?

Nestory Irankunda

There aren’t many Australians in Europe’s top five leagues as the Socceroos go through a fallow period – but Irankunda is bucking the trend.

The winger with an 85 potential rating on EA FC was snapped up from Adelaide United last year and arrived in Munich over the summer.

Kompany gave him minutes in pre-season, and named him in the squad to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, but the 18-year-old has been with the club’s reserve team in 2024-25.

With four goals and four assists in 15 Regionalliga Bayern appearances, Irankunda has made a solid start to life in Germany.

READ: 5 former Bayern Munich academy graduates who are currently thriving in 2024-25

Tarek Buchmann

The 19-year-old defender spent his formative years with Augsburg, before Bayern snapped the teenager up in 2019 – and he’s risen through their academy ranks since.

With an FC25 potential of 80 on the game, Buchmann is rated highly but hasn’t played for the first-team this season. Nevertheless, the defender has already drawn comparisons to Jerome Boateng and the future looks bright for the young prospect.

“It’s a big honour for me to sign by first professional contract at FC Bayern. I know what a privilege it is to play for this club,” Buchmann said upon signing his first professional deal with the club.

“The club has always supported and promoted me in a top way. I feel great trust. At the same time, I see it as my first duty to continue working hard on myself.

“I want to take my chance in every training session and game in order to have a successful journey together with FC Bayern.”