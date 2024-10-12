The 8 Bayern Munich players out on loan in 2024-25 and how they’re faring

The Vincent Kompany era is well and truly under way at Bayern Munich, with no room in the Belgian’s squad for eight players sent out on loan for 2024-25.

The list of those Bayern have sent out on loan this season is an interesting mix of established stars and little-known fringe players.

We’re now a few months into the season and figured this would be a good opportunity to check in on how Bayern’s loanees are getting on elsewhere.

Alexander Nubel

The Germany international was signed back in 2020 with a suggestion that he’d one day become Manuel Neuer’s successor between the sticks.

Fast forward four years and Nubel remains on Bayern’s books, but Neuer is still going at the age of 38. The back-up has made just one Bundesliga appearance for the Bavarian giants and over a hundred for Monaco and Stuttgart in a series of loans away.

Nubel played a starring role in Stuttgart punching well above their weight to finish above Bayern last season and has returned to the Neckarstadion for 2024-25. He’s played every minute of their campaign so far but is yet to keep a clean sheet in 10 appearances for club and country. Statistical algorithm match ratings are decidedly iffy.

Bryan Zaragoza

In the early weeks of last season, Zaragoza swiftly caught the eye as an immensely talented prospect at newly-promoted Granada. Bayern moved quickly to snap up his signature and even brought him to the Allianz Arena earlier than originally planned.

But the wonderfully named Spanish winger played a grand total of 171 minutes, including one start, under Thomas Tuchel and evidently hasn’t been much fancied by his successor.

Zaragoza is now enjoying more regular opportunities back in La Liga with Osasuna, and he even got on the scoresheet as they inflicted Barcelona’s only league defeat of the campaign so far.

Armindo Sieb

German Under-21 international forward Sieb is a product of Bayern’s academy, and he featured regularly for the club’s B Team before continuing his development at Greuther Furth before rejoining Bayern for a €1.5million fee in the summer.

He was then immediately sent out on a two-year loan to Mainz. The 21-year-old has six appearances (two starts) and has scored in wins away to Augsburg and St. Pauli. So far, so good.

Gabriel Vidovic

Born and raised in Augsburg, Vidovic represents Croatia at youth level and has been developing his skills at Bayern since joining their academy at the age of 13.

But he’s only made a grand total of four appearances for the club following his senior debut back in April 2022, and now he’s alongside Sieb at Mainz following earlier loans to Vitesse and Dinamo Zagreb.

The attacking midfielder extended his contract with Bayern in the summer, so they clearly see a future in him. But he still awaits regular Bundesliga opportunities, yet to make his debut for Mainz.

Lovro Zvonarek

Another Croatian, Zvonarek has been talked up as one to watch, having impressed in Bayern’s B Team since moving from Slaven Belupo a couple of years back.

Last season he broke through into the fringes of Tuchel’s first team, making five Bundesliga appearances and scoring on his first start against Wolfsburg.

Some expected the 19-year-old midfielder to play a role under Kompany this season but he’s instead been sent out to Austrian champions Sturm Graz. So far this season, Zvonarek has been in and out of their starting XI and only appeared off the bench in their Champions League defeats to Brest and Club Brugge.

Frans Kratzig

Another fringe academy graduate with a small handful of first-team appearances under his belt, 21-year-old left-back Kratzig will be hoping he can kick on and impress alongside Nubel at high-flying Stuttgart.

Unfortunately, it’s been a slow start. He started Stuttgart’s opener, a 3-1 defeat to Augsburg, but injury issues have seen him either out of the squad or an unused substitute ever since.

Maurice Krattenmacher

Another one-time academy player – albeit not since he was 11 – that Bayern have kept tabs on, bought back, and since loaned out.

They’ve signed the academy midfielder from local lower league outfit SpVgg Unterhaching and have since sent him out to SSV Ulm, who were promoted to the Bundesliga 2 last season.

Krattenmacher has eight appearances in the German second tier so far this season and has notched one goal and two assists for Ulm, who sit in the lower reaches of the table.

He also featured in a 4-0 tonking away to his parent club in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

Gibson Adu

No relation to Freddy, this Adu is a 16-year-old German striker that was signed alongside Krattenmacher from Unterhaching in the summer.

He’s since been sent back to where he came and is currently developing his skills away from the spotlight for the third-tier outfit’s B Team. One to check back on in three or four years, you’d think.