Bayern Munich have one of the best squads in world football at their disposal – but some huge names are nearing the end of their contract at the club.

The biggest club in German football are currently attempting to atone for last year’s trophyless campaign, but face the prospect of a substantial squad rebuild next summer.

We’ve picked out the seven players who will see their current contract with Bayern expire at the end of the current season.

Leroy Sane

Sane is understood to have changed his view on signing a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Towards the end of last year it was reported that a deal was close to being sealed, but amid some brilliant form that has reignited links with Liverpool and Manchester City, Sane decided to hold on until after Euro 2024.

Now into the final year of his Bayern contract, the club wish to offer Sane a performance-related extension and reduce his weekly wage. The player himself is reportedly keeping his options open.

Joshua Kimmich

As talks with Bayern Munich drag on, Kimmich is thought to be exploring his options and both Barcelona and Manchester City are keen on signing the 29-year-old.

Speaking to ZDF SportStudio, Kimmich said: “I will not wait until summer. I will sit down in winter and then try to see the bigger picture. And make the right decision.”

A Bayern stalwart of over 400 club appearances, the Germany international would be a huge loss for Bayern and a major coup for any club lucky to sign him.

Alphonso Davies

Davies reportedly had a new deal ready to go at the end of the 2022-23 season, but the massive changes in Bayern’s boardroom has meant a new round of talks were needed.

Football’s primary sharks, Real Madrid, are circling and Davies reportedly decided against signing a new deal with the Bundesliga champions.

But, despite interest from Madrid and Manchester United, fresh rumours out of Germany suggest the Canada international is poised to sign a new deal with Bayern. Who knows?

Eric Dier

Lauded by Kimmich as ‘ one of the best team-mates I’ve ever had’, Dier was a surprising hit at Bayern during last season’s loan spell but has featured irregularly since joining the Bavarians on a permanent deal.

Despite Vincent Kompany struggling to find the right combination in the heart of Bayern’s defence, the former England international appears unlikely to stay at Bayern beyond the end of this season with the club focusing on the contract renewal of bigger stars.

Thomas Muller

One of the biggest legends in Bayern’s illustrious history, Muller currently has no plans to extend his contract beyond June 2025 and is reportedly open to a move to the MLS.

The 35-year-old is not keen on taking up a leadership role behind the scenes in Munich just yet according to BILD, with offers from TV broadcasters also on the table if he steps away from the game.

But the World Cup winner is thought to want to prolong his career and would prefer a move to North America over Saudi Arabia.

Manuel Neuer

When Neuer extended his Bayern contract in 2023, he said one of his aims was to reach this season’s Champions League final in Munich.

Despite some wobbly form in Europe, Bayern remain in contention to do just that and end Neuer’s career with the club in fitting fashion.

The great goalkeeper will be 39 next season and there has been no indication he’ll extend his stay at Bayern beyond next summer.

Sven Ulrich

The long-term understudy of Neuer, Ulrich will also see his contract expire at the end of this season and it’s unclear whether Bayern will offer the 35-year-old another extension.

Having played 33 times for the club since returning in 2021, Ulrich is not simply a bench warmer and could remain as back-up while the Bundesliga giants bed in a new long-term goalkeeper.