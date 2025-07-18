Bayern Munich are looking to defend their Bundesliga title next season and Vincent Kompany already has his eye on several targets.

The German champions already boast one of the strongest squads in Europe, but in order to reach the next level, they will need to add to their squad this summer.

Using the players they’ve recently been linked with, here’s how Kompany’s side could line up next season.

GK: Manuel Neuer

While Bayern have the likes of Alexander Nubel and Jonas Urbig waiting in the wings, we think that Neuer has at least one more season left in him.

The 39-year-old may no longer be at the very peak of his powers, but he’s still a commanding presence between the sticks.

Injuries have hampered his game time in recent seasons, but if he’s able to remain fit, he’s still the obvious choice for Bayern’s number one spot.

RB: Malo Gusto

Konrad Laimer has done a fine job filling in as a makeshift right-back, but it’s no secret that Bayern Munich are interested in upgrading this position.

According to reports, the German champions recently made an enquiry to check the availability of Chelsea’s Gusto.

The French defender has been in and out of the Chelsea starting XI under Enzo Maresca, usually being rotated with Reece James.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would be willing to sanction a sale, but Bayern are certainly keeping tabs on his situation.

CB: Dayot Upamecano

Since Kompany arrived at Bayern last summer, Upamecano has come on leaps and bounds.

The French defender has become much more consistent of late and given his impressive form, it’s no surprise that the club are keen on tying him down to a new contract.

“You’re right in saying that Upamecano is thriving under Vincent Kompany,” Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told Sky Sports.

“Vincent trusts the player and gives him confidence, and I believe that will benefit the team.”

CB: Jonathan Tah

Following a 10-year stint with Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern were able to prize the German defender away this summer.

He had originally planned to join on a free transfer, but Bayern paid a modest fee of around £3.4million to sign him up in time for the Club World Cup.

With Kim Min-jae potentially on his way out of the club this summer, Tah should be able to solidify a starting spot.

LB: Alphonso Davies

The Canadian international has been out injured since March and is hoping to return from injury in November.

When fully fit, Davies is one of the best full-backs on the planet, capable of burning anyone with his electric pace.

Providing that he makes a full recovery, Bayern fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer before the 24-year-old is back fit.

CM: Joshua Kimmich

During the 2024-25 Bundesliga season, no Bayern Munich player played more minutes than Kimmich.

The 30-year-old has predominantly played in midfield under Kompany, but can also do a job at full-back too.

In March, the German international penned a fresh contract with the club, which is valid until 2029, highlighting the club’s belief in the player.

CM: Aleksandar Pavlovic

Pavlovic is another player who has developed well under Kompany over the past 12 months.

While Bayern do have more experienced options to lean on in midfield, the 21-year-old has already managed to nail down a consistent starting spot.

“[He is a] very talented young player. He plays with a lot of maturity,” Kompany told reporters when discussing Pavlovic.

“We support him when he makes a mistake and encourage him when he plays well. Hopefully he becomes a top midfielder not only in Germany but also in the world.”

QUIZ: Guess The Wikipedia Footballer #20: Can you name these Bayern Munich academy graduates?

RM: Michael Olise

The French playmaker enjoyed an excellent debut season in Germany, producing 43 goal contributions across all competitions.

He created 91 chances in the Bundesliga last season, which was more than any other player managed and also topped the assist charts.

With the 23-year-old only getting better, we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s got this position locked down for the next decade.

CAM: Eberechi Eze

Of course, Jamal Musiala would usually occupy this position, but with the 22-year-old set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, the club are looking for a backup in this position.

It’s been no secret that Arsenal have been tracking Eze of late, but according to the latest reports, Bayern Munich are ready to rival them for his signature.

The 27-year-old was one of Crystal Palace’s standout performers last season, chipping in with 16 goal contributions in 34 league matches.

He’d be well suited to Kompany’s system and would be an excellent option for next season, particularly with Musiala currently out injured.

LM: Luis Diaz

Bayern Munich saw their opening offer of £58.6million rejected as Liverpool are adamant that he’s not for sale. However, every player has their price and Diaz himself is thought to be open to the move.

The Colombian winger would inject some pace into Bayern’s forward line and we could definitely see him thriving in the Bundesliga.

With Barcelona also interested, Bayern could be tempted to make an improved offer for Diaz in the coming days.

ST: Harry Kane

The England skipper will be leading the line for Bayern Munich once again in 2025-26.

Having scored 85 goals over the last two seasons, there aren’t many players in world football who can hold a candle to those scoring numbers.

He finally broke his trophy duck last year and will be hungry for more silverware and success under Kompany next season.

