The 5 Bayern Munich youngsters with an 80+ potential in EA FC 25

Bayern Munich are blessed with several exciting youngsters in their squad – but which of them should you be keeping an eye on in EA FC 25?

Vincent Kompany has arguably some of the best young footballers in the world at his disposal, making the club a fascinating prospect in the years to come.

Using FUTWIZ, we’ve picked out the five Bayern youngsters with eye-catching potential in this year’s game.

Jamal Musiala

With a huge potential of 93, Musiala is predicted to become one of the world’s leading footballers.

Even now, it’s fair to say that Musiala is already one of the best playmakers in the business. He impressed for Germany during Euro 2024 and has started the 2024-25 campaign in eye-catching form for Bayern Munich.

Mathys Tel

Bayern secured a great deal when they landed Tel for a fee of around £24million. The teenage forward is still a raw prospect, but his potential is obvious to see.

Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, the 19-year-old has been a useful asset for Bayern Munich over these last few years.

FC25 have recognised his potential and given him an in-game ceiling of 88.

Aleksandar Pavlovic

Pavlovic only made his Bayern Munich debut in October 2023, but has been so impressive since then that he’s forced Joshua Kimmich to return to right-back.

Nominated for the 2024 Golden Boy award, he has been given an FC25 ceiling of 85. Frighteningly young.

Nestory Irankunda

There aren’t many Australians in Europe’s top five leagues as the Socceroos go through a fallow period – but Irankunda is ready to buck the trend.

The winger was snapped up from Adelaide United last year and arrived in Munich this summer. Kompany gave him minutes in pre-season, but the 18-year-old will play with the club’s reserve team in 2024-25.

Irankunda has an FC25 potential rating of 85, which would make him a very handy player indeed.

Tarek Buchmann

The 19-year-old defender spent his formative years with Augsburg, before Bayern snapped the teenager up in 2019 – and he’s risen through their academy ranks since.

With an FC25 potential of 80 on the game, Buchmann could be a useful player to pick up. The defender has already drawn comparisons to Jerome Boateng and the future looks bright for the young prospect.

“It’s a big honour for me to sign by first professional contract at FC Bayern. I know what a privilege it is to play for this club,” Buchmann said upon signing his first professional deal with the club.

“The club has always supported and promoted me in a top way. I feel great trust. At the same time, I see it as my first duty to continue working hard on myself.

“I want to take my chance in every training session and game in order to have a successful journey together with FC Bayern.”