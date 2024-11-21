5 former Bayern Munich academy graduates who are currently thriving in 2024-25

Bayern Munich have a litany of former academy players at other clubs and a handful of them are currently living their best lives since leaving Bavaria.

As Vincent Kompany gradually figures out the best way to use his vast and talented squad, several of their former players are faring even better since leaving Bayern.

We’ve identified five Bayern academy graduates who are currently loving life since moving to pastures new.

Malik Tillman

After spending last season on loan with PSV the Dutch club activated their option to sign Tillman on a permanent basis.

Given he’s already familiar with the club, it’s no surprise that the USA international has got off to a flying start this season.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has already scored five league goals and he’s currently averaging a goal contribution every 147 minutes in the Eredivisie.

Angelo Stiller

Stiller made a handful of appearances for Bayern during the 2020-21 season – two in the Champions League and one in the German Cup to be precise – but the absence of fans means these personal landmarks went almost unnoticed.

The midfielder then moved to Hoffenheim, before joining Stuttgart and proving integral to their impressive, second-place finish in the 2023-24 Bundesliga with his performances from the base of their midfield.

The 23-year-old passes the ball with conviction and progresses the game with his high volume of work in the opposition half and towards the final third.

Stiller has also won his first caps for Germany during their 2024-25 Nations League campaign. Definitely one to keep your eye on.

Niklas Dorsch

A neat and tidy footballer, Dorsch scored on his sole Bundesliga appearance for Bayern in a 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018.

Only 20 when he left the German heavyweights, the midfielder enjoyed spells with Heideheim and Gent before joining Augsburg in 2021.

He’s now back at Heideheim and is currently enjoying the club’s first ever European campaign in the Conference League. Respect.

Emre Can

Despite his success across Europe, Can only played a handful of matches for Bayern before being bundled off to Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.

A successful spell at Liverpool and a less successful spell with Juventus later and he’s now into his sixth season at Borussia Dortmund, where he’s now club captain.

Somehow only just 30, the midfielder caught the eye in their surprise run to the Champions League final last term, but featured on the losing side once again.

He’s now taking pelters from Dortmund fans and the German press amid their shaky start under fellow Liverpool old boy Nuri Sahin.

While it’s a stretch to say he’s currently thriving, you wouldn’t bet against Can using all his experience to lift Dortmund from their current rut.

Jeong Woo-yeong

Making his Bayern debut in the Champions League back in 2018, Jeong has since gone on to become a Bundesliga stalwart like so many other Korean and Japanese players in modern times.

The attacking midfielder has played for Freiburg and Stuttgart, who have both been competitive at European level, and is currently on loan at Union Berlin where he has scored once in nine league appearances.