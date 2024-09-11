7 former Bayern Munich players we can’t believe are still playing in 2024

Bayern Munich’s status as the Bundesliga’s most successful club has attracted players from far and wide to play in the Bavarian capital, with some of them continuing their careers long after leaving Bayern.

While everybody knows the likes of Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba and Xherdan Shaqiri are still kicking a ball around, there are other oft-forgotten names still playing deep into the autumn of their careers.

We’ve done some digging to find seven former Bayern players from over the years you might not have known are still plying their trade in 2024.

Roque Santa Cruz

The former Bayern (and Blackburn) bagsman is now aged 43 and yet he’s still slotting them away for Libertad who compete in the top tier of Paraguay.

That sort of longevity can only be applauded.

Lukas Podolski

Despite his immense success with the German national team, Podolski never quite caught fire in the manner many expected after joining Bayern in 2006.

The forward scored 26 goals in 106 appearances across three seasons, but struggled to dislodge the likes of Luca Toni and Miroslav Klose from the starting line-up and eventually rejoined FC Koln.

Today, after a spell at Arsenal, the proud kebab shop owner is terrorizing defenders in the Polish Ekstraklasa with Gornik Zabzre.

Paolo Guerrero

Despite never quite living up to his potential at Bayern Munich, but at his best Guerrero was one of the most complete central strikers in the world.

The Peru international spent six years at Hamburg before returning to South America in 2012 and turning out for a string of continental giants and gnats.

At the age of 40, Guerrero is still turning out for Club Alianza Lima in the Peruvian Liga 1 and played at this summer’s Copa America.

Luis Gustavo

After impressing at Hoffenheim, Gustavo was snapped up by Bayern in January 2011 for €17million and made 100 appearances for the club during his two-and-a-half years in Munich.

The Brazil international was sold in 2013, months after a brief cameo appearance in the Champions League final, with Wolfsburg somehow beating Arsenal to his signature.

Something of a footballing nomad, Gustavo went on to play for Marseille, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr before returning to his home country with Sao Paulo – where he remains to this day at the age of 37.

Dante

With Dante at the heart of their defence, Bayern broke records for fewest goals conceded and most clean sheets in a Bundesliga season during their treble-winning campaign of 2012-13.

The Brazilian started the Champions League final victory over Borussia Dortmund and stayed at the club for a further two years before joining Wolfsburg.

Now 40, the centre-back is captain of Ligue 1 side Nice and has made 285 appearances for them since signing in 2016. Not bad.

Jose Sosa

Having played for Bayern under Ottmar Hitzfeld and Jurgen Klinsmann over 15 years ago, we’d have expected Sosa to be enjoying his retirement rather than still putting himself through it.

But the 39-year-old midfielder is made of sterner stuff than most, turning out for Estudiantes de La Plata in the Argentinian Premier Division.

Javi Martinez

Martinez was so good that he regularly played in Spain’s midfield during their run of success between 2008 and 2012, failing to look out of place alongside Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

After joining from Athletic Bilbao for €40 million in 2012, Martinez won nine straight Bundesliga titles with Bayern and also lifted the Champions League trophy in 2013 and 2020.

The midfielder has been playing for Qatar SC since 2021 and, at 36, should still have a good few years left before retirement.