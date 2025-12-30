Bayern Munich are absolutely flying in the Bundesliga right now and boast a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Vincent Kompany oversaw a big rebuild over the summer, which saw several new faces join the club and nine players depart.

We’ve checked up on the nine first-team players that Bayern let go over the summer and have graded them by how they’ve been faring in 2025-26.

Mathys Tel: C

After spending the second half of last season on loan with Spurs, the deal was made permanent over the summer.

The 20-year-old has shown flashes of quality, but has struggled for consistent minutes, having only started in three league matches as of writing.

He took his goals well against Leeds and Manchester United, but is yet to nail down a consistent starting spot.

Gabriel Vidovic: C

Vidovic made eight senior appearances for Bayern, but spent the majority of his time out on loan while on the books at the Allianz Arena.

He made the permanent switch to Dinamo Zagreb over the summer and like Tel, has been in and out of the starting XI.

Eric Dier: B

A calf injury has kept him sidelined of late, but Dier has been a solid performer for Monaco when fully fit.

He’s already bagged a couple of goals and seems to be enjoying life in Ligue 1 by all accounts.

“Joining AS Monaco was the best decision for my family and me,” Dier told reporters.

“After a long period in England, I had the opportunity to discover the German league, which gave me a different perspective on the sport.

“This new challenge in France is very exciting for me, both as a player and as a person.”

Leroy Sane: A

It took him a few months to fully get up to speed, but Sane has been in tremendous form for Galatasaray of late.

He’s produced five goal contributions in his last four league appearances, with Galatasaray currently sat top of the league.

Across all competitions, he’s produced 12 goal contributions and is averaging a goal or assist every 156 minutes.

Thomas Muller: A

Seeing Muller in a Vancouver Whitecaps top still doesn’t feel right.

The 36-year-old left on a free transfer following a 17-year stint at the club and is now enjoying life in the MLS.

It’s safe to say that he hit the ground running in MLS, scoring nine goals and producing four assists in his first 13 appearances.

Nestory Irankunda: B-

There’s still a feeling amongst Watford fans that there’s more to come from Irankunda.

The 19-year-old started the season with a bang, scoring inch-perfect free-kicks against Swansea and Southampton in consecutive games.

While he has shown glimpses of his ability, Watford fans are yet to his best form on a consistent basis as he’s been in and out of the starting XI.

With Watford currently one of the form teams in the Championship, we’re looking forward to seeing more from Irankunda over the coming months.

Adam Aznou: N/A

Aznou joined Everton for an undisclosed fee, but given he’s yet to play a single minute of first-team football, we’ve not given him a grade as of yet.

He’s made the bench on several occasions, but is yet to be handed his first chance by David Moyes.

Kingsley Coman: A

Al-Naasr have made a record-breaking start to 2025-26, having won all 10 of their opening league matches.

As expected, Coman has looked like a class above in the Saudi Pro League, having already racked up 12 goal contributions in his first 15 games across all competitions.

As things stand, he looks likely to add another league title to his collection come the end of the season.

Paul Wanner: C

Wanner racked up eight senior appearances for Bayern before departing over the summer.

He’s been snapped up by PSV and has made a steady start to life in the Eredivisie, but is yet to solidify a place in the starting XI.

READ NEXT: Fastest players to 100 goals & assists in Europe’s top five leagues: Kane third…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Bayern Munich’s top 20 Champions League appearance makers?