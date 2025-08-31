Harry Kane has broken another record with Bayern Munich and is ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Muller.

Over the weekend, Kane made his 100th appearance for the club and his scoring record during those games has been second to none.

Here are the five Bayern Munich players with the most goals after their first 100 games for the club.

5. Mario Gomez – 63 goals

Given some of the legendary forwards that Bayern have had over the years, it’s easy to overlook someone like Gomez, who gave so much to the club.

In his first 100 appearances across all competitions, he scored an impressive 63 goals and won multiple trophies.

During his entire four-year stint with Bayern, Gomez scored 113 goals in 174 appearances, which is quite the record.

4. Gerd Muller – 68 goals

To this day, Muller still holds the record as Bayern Munich’s all-time top goalscorer with 523 goals in 580 games.

After joining the club in 1964, it didn’t take him long to adapt as he scored an impressive 68 goals in his first 100 games.

At the time, the German held the record for the most goals scored after 100 games. That was until his record was broken in 2005 by the player who is second on this list.

3. Robert Lewandowski – 70 goals

In terms of longevity, accolades and his peak, Lewandowski is arguably the greatest striker of his generation.

After ripping things up in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, the Polish forward made the switch to Bayern in 2014 and quickly hit the ground running.

Other than his debut season, Lewandowski scored 40 or more goals in every campaign for Bayern Munich, which is quite the record.

After making 100 appearances for the club, Lewandowski’s goal tally stood at 70 goals, which was two more than Muller managed in the same number of games.

However, he just fell short of breaking the record at the time.

2. Roy Makaay – 72 goals

Makaay was the Bayern Munich player who broke Muller’s long-standing record in 2005 when he made his 100th appearance for the club.

The Dutch forward was absolutely lethal in the Bundesliga, scoring 72 goals for the club in his first 100 games.

Makaay’s record has stood the test of time, but was recently broken by a certain England international…

1. Harry Kane – 91 goals

Considering some of the other elite forwards that have played for Bayern Munich over the years, Kane’s record of 91 goals in 100 games becomes even more impressive.

Not only is the 32-year-old top of this list, but he’s in first place by an absolute landslide.

Kane’s decision to leave the Premier League in 2023 raised eyebrows at the time, but given the volume of goals that he’s scored and the trophies that he’s started to win, the move has been a roaring success.

“I played against him as an opponent and he has become better with age,” Bayern boss Vincent Kompany told reporters.

“I trust his consistency and how he works towards his game and with that quality you always get your moments.”

Along with scoring 91 goals, Kane has also provided 28 assists for his teammates, averaging a goal contribution every 69.3 minutes.

