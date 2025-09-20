Harry Kane is on the cusp of breaking a goalscoring record that Cristiano Ronaldo set in 2011 while playing for Real Madrid.

What is the record in question? The fastest player to ever reach 100 goals for a club.

Ronaldo managed to set a new record with Real Madrid in 2011, as it took him just 105 games to reach the 100-goal milestone.

Prior to CR7 setting the record, it was held by Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who only needed 131 games to score 100 goals for Manchester United.

Since Ronaldo set the new record in 2011, plenty of players have come close to beating him, but none of them have done it in fewer than 105 matches.

For example, it took Luis Suarez 120 games at Barcelona to score 100 goals and Zlatan Ibrahimovic 124 games at PSG.

Last year, Erling Haaland tied level with Ronaldo as it also took him 105 games to reach 100 goals for Manchester City.

While the record is currently held by both Ronaldo and Haaland, Kane has the chance to surpass both of them when Bayern Munich play Werder Bremen next Friday.

After bagging a hat-trick in Bayern’s latest Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim, Kane has now scored 98 goals in 103 appearances for the German club.

That means that if he scores at least two goals in his next appearance for Bayern, he’ll reach the 100-goal landmark in record time.

Failing that, he could equal Ronaldo and Haaland’s record if he scores two goals in his next two matches.

However, given the form that the England international has been in throughout 2025-26, we reckon that he stands a great chance of breaking the record.

At club level, Kane has scored 13 goals and has produced three assists in seven appearances so far this season.

Currently averaging a goal or assist every 37.5 minutes, there’s a strong argument to be made that the Bayern striker is the best player in the world right now.

“I don’t have much to say about the things everyone can see,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told reporters when raving about Kane’s recent form.

“Watch him press, help the team, recover the ball. It’s important for him, if he spends that much energy, to get rewarded and get chances to score.

“We can talk about talent and quality, but I keep highlighting that side because you need a lot of hard work to be where he is.”

Notably, Kane has already been breaking records during 2025-26, as he recently surpassed the record for the most goals scored by a Bayern Munich player in their first 100 appearances.

After playing his 100th game for the club, Kane’s goal tally stood at 91. For context, Robert Lewandowski only scored 70 goals in his first 100 games for the club.

If the 32-year-old continues to perform at his current level for the remainder of the campaign, there’s a genuine chance that he could be one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or next year.

