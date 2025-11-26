Harry Kane is arguably the best player in the world right now, but could his long-term future lie away from Bayern Munich?

Since moving to Germany, the England international has been scoring goals for fun, having racked up 109 goals and 29 assists in 114 appearances for the club.

His current deal with Bayern is set to expire in 2027 and there have been rumblings that he could leave after the World Cup next summer.

Using the latest bookies’ odds, here are the seven favourites to sign Kane next summer.

1. Barcelona – 10/1

If Kane is going to leave Bayern, Barcelona are currently being tipped as the favourites to sign him.

It’s no secret that the Spanish club are going to be in the market for a striker next summer, with Robert Lewandowski set to depart.

While the talk of a move to Barcelona has ramped up in recent weeks, Kane has insisted that he’s happy in Germany and could sign a new contract with the club.

“The move to Bayern was one of the best decisions of my life. I’m happy here. I’m open to staying longer,” Kane said.

“We will have discussions about a possible new contract in the coming months.

“I have just over 18 months left on my contract. I’m sure there will be talks soon.”

2. Tottenham – 12/1

Earlier this month, our friends over at TeamTalk detailed Tottenham’s interest in their former star striker.

Interestingly, Spurs hold matching rights from the 2023 sale, meaning that if Bayern accept a bid for the 32-year-old, Tottenham have the chance to match it.

Kane still has lots of love for his former side, although his return could hinge on whether or not Tottenham qualify for the Champions League next season.

=3. Manchester United – 16/1

Kane has consistently been linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout his career, so it’s no surprise to see United third on this list.

There are still question marks over Benjamin Sesko and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ruben Amorim’s side searching the striker market next summer.

However, like Tottenham, United’s chances of landing Kane will likely depend on where they finish this season.

=3. Newcastle – 16/1

How poetic would it be if Kane returned to the Premier League and broke Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record playing for Newcastle?

Kane himself has always spoken fondly of Newcastle, although a move at this stage does seem like a long shot.

“Newcastle away is always a great game, great atmosphere,” Kane said in 2021.

“It’s an incredible stadium St James’ Park, I enjoy it. I look forward to that game.

“The fans up there are mad for Newcastle as well, so it’s normally a great atmosphere and a great game to be involved with.”

=3. Manchester City – 16/1

Kane was agonisingly close to moving to City at one stage, but it feels like that ship might have sailed for him now.

With Erling Haaland under contract until 2034, it seems unlikely that they’d go for the England striker at this stage, but you never know.

=3. Chelsea – 16/1

Kane has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the past and former Chelsea man Glen Johnson thinks that it’d be a good move for him at this stage.

“I think if Harry Kane is ready to come back to the Premier League, it’s Chelsea who should make the move for him,” he told 10bet.

“They’re obviously crying out for that kind of player, the way they play. They’re a bit more focused on a central striker, and Arsenal would probably play too much tiki-taka to be the right club for him.

“Liverpool have Alexander Isak and Manchester City have [Erling] Haaland, so Chelsea makes the most sense if he leaves Bayern Munich.”

=3. PSG – 16/1

When a big superstar becomes available, PSG should never be ruled out.

While the French club have somewhat changed their transfer strategy in recent years, they’ve been admirers of the England skipper for quite some time.

Given their lack of a world-class natural number nine right now, you’d think they’d be interested in a deal next summer.

We’d also back Kane to score for fun in Ligue 1, playing under a manager like Luis Enrique.

READ NEXT: 2026 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings: Mbappe, Kane & Haaland miles clear at the top…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Bayern Munich manager since 2000?