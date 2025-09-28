Harry Kane recently became the quickest player in Europe’s top five leagues to score 100 goals for a club, beating the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

In total, it only took Kane 104 matches to score 100 goals for Bayern Munich, which was one game fewer than it took Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Haaland at Manchester City.

With that record already broken, Kane is now closing in on another of Ronaldo’s records, which he could break in the next few months.

For club and country, Kane has now scored 470 goals, meaning that he’s only 30 strikes away from reaching the 500 milestone.

As of writing, he’s made 719 senior appearances and based on his current trajectory, he’s set to reach the 500 goal tally in fewer matches than it took Ronaldo.

In the case of CR7, he scored his 500th goal in September 2015, during his 753rd appearance.

That means that if Kane is able to score 30 goals in his next 33 appearances, he’ll have reached the 500-goal tally in fewer games than Ronaldo.

Since joining Bayern Munich, the England international has averaged a goal every 85.7 minutes. At that pace, he’ll only need 2,571 more minutes to score the required 30 goals, which is the equivalent of 29 matches.

Amazingly, during 2025-26, he’s been averaging a goal every 45.2 minutes, having scored 15 goals in his last eight appearances.

If he manages to maintain that pace, he’ll only need another 16 matches to score the remaining 30 goals he needs to hit the 500-goal landmark.

While it’s impressive that Kane can realistically beat Ronaldo to 500 goals, he won’t reach the milestone quicker than Lionel Messi.

The Argentine forward scored his 500th career goal in April 2016 during his 632nd professional appearance.

That’s fewer games than Kane has played during his career so far and 121 fewer matches than it took Ronaldo to score 500 goals.

Despite Messi’s record being set in stone, the Bayern striker will no doubt be keen to beat CR7 to 500 goals.

“When a player scores so many goals and then wins his first title, you can’t always expect him to help defend, to give his all in every training session,” Bayern boss Vincent Kompany recently told reporters.

“Okay, at this absolute top level, maybe. But not everyone can do that.

“The fact that Harry, despite all these goals, still helps so much in defence and inspires the others in every training session, of course, makes my job easier. But for him, not doing that isn’t an option either.”

With the form that he’s showcased throughout 2025-26 so far, the 32-year-old could be a viable contender for the 2026 Ballon d’Or if he maintains his current level.

Kane has always described Ronaldo as a role model of his and like CR7, the England skipper is keen to remain at the top level for as long as possible.

“Watching Ronaldo score his 901st goal aged 39 inspires me to play for as long as possible,” Kane said last year.

“It’s just about continuing to improve and be consistent. Who knows how many caps or goals I can get but I’m hungry for more.”

READ NEXT: The 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Kane, Ronaldo, Haaland…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Barcelona’s top ‘not Messi’ scorer for every season since 2000?