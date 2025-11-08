Luis Diaz may have just ended any debate over the winner of the next Puskas Award with a sensational goal for Bayern Munich against Union Berlin.

Diaz has endured a week of mixed emotions, having bagged a brace against PSG in midweek before being sent off for a dangerous challenge on Achraf Hakimi.

But the former Liverpool player wasn’t cowed by his rollercoaster night in Paris and scored a special goal in Saturday’s 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga.

Bayern have blown everyone away in their scintillating start to the 2025-26 season, but Union Berlin refused to be cowed, battling for every loose ball and frustrating Vincent Kompany’s side.

While the Bavarian giants dominated the ball, they struggled to fashion any meaningful chances. Clearly, something special would be required to break down their stubborn opponents.

Happily, Diaz was on hand to oblige. He kept a poor Josip Stanisic pass in play, touching the ball past Janik Haberer before defying mathematics by finding the far corner from an incredibly tight angle.

The goal was Diaz’s sixth in the Bundesliga this season and the reaction of Stanisic spoke volumes about the quality of the 28-year-old’s finish.

🚨🇨🇴 WHAT A GOAL FROM LUIS DIAZ WITH BAYERN MUNICH! 🤯pic.twitter.com/juyxiKScJs — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 8, 2025

Diaz has made a strong impression since signing from Liverpool over the summer, netting 11 goals and providing five assists in his 17 appearances so far.

“What attracted me was Bayern’s expectations, because it’s no secret that they’re a very big club. I already knew a lot about what Bayern are about,” Diaz said shortly after he arrived in Bavaria.

“They came for me, they believed in me. That was a really important point in choosing them and joining.

“It’s a club with a huge amount of history, a club that’s won everything at international level. It’s a very big challenge for me to be part of such a big club.

“I’m going to try and give my all to keep making history, keep winning titles, to win important things.

“That’s always what people remember, what stays in the memories of us footballers. I’m very happy to be part of this great club.”

Asked about his perceptions of the Bundesliga, the Colombia international said: “I already knew a lot about the Bundesliga. I always try to watch lots of football. It’s a league I’ve watched.

“It’s a league that promises a lot. I realised in my first match that it’s really intense. It’s unbelievable from a physical perspective.

“You’ve always got to be at it, always in position to score, to attack well. It’s very physically demanding.

“And it also helps a lot tactically. In this team now, I’m trying to score goals in a different way than I used to. I’m going to learn a lot.”

And Diaz has now added the Puskas Award to his list of personal accolades. Probably.

Put it this way, the goal that’ll beat his effort on a chilly afternoon in Berlin will be playing in the waiting room to heaven.

By Michael Lee

READ NEXT: The only remaining unbeaten team in Europe’s five major leagues in 2025-26



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Bayern Munich have signed from the Premier League?

