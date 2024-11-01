The 6 players Bayern Munich let go in the summer – & how they’re faring elsewhere

After going trophyless last season, Vincent Kompany is looking to change the tide at Bayern Munich which saw several players leave over the summer.

Winning silverware is in Bayern Munich’s DNA and the club have started the new campaign fairly well as they currently top the Bundesliga table.

We’ve taken a closer look at the six first-team players they let go in the summer and have assessed how they are fairing in their new surroundings.

Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern’s biggest sale of the summer saw De Ligt moving to Manchester United as part of a £42.7million move.

The Dutch defender had a mixed spell during his time in the Bundesliga although plenty of their fans thought the club made a mistake by selling him.

“Matthijs de Ligt was sold, even though he was the most stable defender over the past two years. He was the leader of the backline,” Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus told Sky.

Despite United enduring a turbulent start to the new campaign, De Ligt has probably been among their most consistent performers as the majority of United’s problems have been at the other end of the pitch.

Noussair Mazraoui

Along with De Ligt, Mazraoui also switched Munich for Manchester over the summer. He’s looked like a decent addition for United so far, particularly when played in his natural position.

Prior to his sacking, Erik ten Hag rocked the boat when he decided to use the full-back as a number 10 when United travelled to Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

“At Ajax, sometimes, I played him there,” Ten Hag told TNT Sports. “Also, as a full-back in our system, he’s playing in the half spaces, so he’s capable of doing this job.”

READ NEXT: The 5 Bayern Munich youngsters with an 80+ potential in EA FC 25

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Bayern Munich manager since 2000?

Malik Tillman

After spending last season on loan with PSV the Dutch club activated their option to sign the 22-year-old attacking midfielder on a permanent basis.

Given he’s already familiar with the club, it’s no surprise that the USA international has got off to a flying start this season.

Tillman has already scored five league goals and he’s currently averaging a goal contribution every 119 minutes in the Eredivisie.

“I am extremely happy that he is staying,” PSV manager Peter Bos told reporters.

“He is only 21 years old, but has already made so many steps in his development this year. That is great to see and I am curious to see how he will continue to develop”

Johannes Schenk

The 21-year-old goalkeeper made the bench on a number of occasions for Bayern Munich, but he never made a senior appearance for the club.

After spending last season on loan with SC Preußen Munster, the deal was made permanent over the summer.

As of writing, he’s made 10 appearances for the 2. Bundesliga club and has kept two clean sheets. With Preußen Munster currently sat 17th in the table, it could be a long season for the young goalkeeper.

Yusuf Kabadayı

After progressing through the youth ranks at Bayern Munich, Kabadayı signed his first professional contract with the club in 2023, but he never made a senior appearance.

After spending last season out on loan with Schalke, he made the permanent switch to Augsburg over the summer.

The midfielder is still waiting to make his full debut for the club, but he’s made four cameo appearances off the bench and he even scored in his first appearance against St. Pauli.

READ: The 8 Bayern Munich players out on loan in 2024-25 and how they’re faring

Liam Morrison

The German giants signed Morrison from Celtic as a teenager, but he never made a senior appearance for the club, despite making the bench on one occasion.

After impressing while out on loan with Wigan Athletic last season, QPR swooped in for him over the summer and purchased him for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-half is yet to feature in the league for QPR, but he has put in a couple of tidy performances in the EFL Cup. Given he’s still only 21, he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him yet.