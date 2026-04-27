Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been enjoying a thrilling season, but still have some records to play for after wrapping up a second consecutive league title.

Vincent Kompany’s side secured the title in mid-April with four games to spare. Now, they can turn their attention to trying to complete a treble after reaching the final of the DFB-Pokal and semi-finals of the Champions League.

They have further reason not to take their foot off the gas as they pursue some historic records that they could either equal or surpass.

Most wins in a Bundesliga season

Bayern have already won 26 league games this season, which is one more than they managed last season.

They already hold the record of 29 Bundesliga wins in a season, which they achieved in 2012-13 and 2013-14. Winning all three of their remaining league games would see them reach the same benchmark.

Even Bayer Leverkusen only managed 28 wins during their unbeaten Bundesliga campaign of 2023-24.

To win all of their remaining games, of course, Bayern would need to score in all of them. Should they manage to do that – regardless of the final results – they would become just the fifth example of a Bundesliga team scoring in every game of the season, after Cologne in 1963-64 and themselves in 2012-13, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Most points in a Bundesliga season

Winning all three of their remaining games would also see Bayern equal their existing record for the most points obtained in a Bundesliga season.

In 2012-13, Jupp Heynckes guided them to 91 points, which they are nine short of matching this time around with nine left to play for.

Most goals in a season in Europe’s top leagues

Bayern have already broken the record for the most goals in a Bundesliga season with their extraordinary tally of 113, but they could go even further.

They need 12 goals from their last three games to match the all-time record from Europe’s top five leagues.

That would mean an average of four goals each against Heidenheim, Wolfsburg and Cologne. And in the reverse fixtures against those three sides earlier this season, they accumulated 15 goals at an average of five against each, so it’s not impossible.

Their record is largely thanks to Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, who have already set the record for the most prolific attacking trio for a German side in a season across all competitions by scoring a collective 97 goals.

Most assists by a single player (Michael Olise)

Former Crystal Palace winger Olise has been having the season of his life in Bavaria.

He has produced 20 assists in the Bundesliga this season, needing one more to match the all-time record for a single season, which was set by Thomas Muller in 2019-20.

In all competitions, Olise has 29 assists, which is only three away from the record across Europe’s top five leagues in the 21st Century.

Fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals (Harry Kane)

Now in his third season with Bayern, Kane is just five goals away from bringing up his Bundesliga century.

Ordinarily, scoring five goals in three games would be a stretch. But Kane has been playing at a far from ordinary standard this season.

His 33 league goals this season have come from 28 appearances, so what would five more be?

If Kane does reach 100 Bundesliga goals by the end of this season, then he will have got there in a maximum of 94 appearances. No player has ever reached that milestone quicker.

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