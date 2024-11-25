Where are they now? The first 6 Bayern Munich players sold by Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola arrived at Bayern Munich during the summer of 2013, but what happened to the six players that the club sold that summer?

Bayern Munich dominated the domestic scene in Germany during Guardiola’s three years at the Allianz Arena as they won seven trophies during the Spaniard’s time at the club.

We’ve taken a closer look at Guardiola’s first summer in charge of Bayern and have checked up on the six players that the club sold that summer.

Luiz Gustavo

Despite wanting to stick around at Bayern, the club decided to cash in on the Brazilian midfielder when Wolfsburg came calling.

The club received a fee of around £13million for Guatavo who went on to spend the next four years playing for the Bundesliga club.

Following stints in France, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the 37-year-old returned to Brazil earlier this year and joined Sao Paulo on a free transfer.

Mario Gomez

With Mario Mandzukic being Guardiola’s preferred striker during his first season in Germany, he decided to let Gomez leave.

The German forward had plenty of interested suitors but ultimately chose to sign for Fiorentina upon the advice that Guardiola had given him.

“I spoke with Pep Guardiola and he told me that the football this team plays is the most beautiful and best and most attacking, and that’s why I am here,” Gomez said upon signing for Fiorentina.

“I’ve fulfilled my big dream to win the Champions League and I was open and ready for something new.”

Gomez spent three years on the books at Fiorentina before he returned to Germany and played out his final years with Wolfsburg and Stuttgart.

The striker announced his retirement from the game in the summer of 2020 and now works as the technical director of Red Bull Soccer, overseeing multiple Red Bull-owned clubs.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? Bayern Munich’s 4 wonderkids from Football Manager 2015

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Bayern Munich manager since 2000?

Emre Can

The German midfielder came through the youth ranks at Bayern Munich but only made seven senior appearances for the club before he was sold.

His decision to leave Bayern when he did probably worked out for the best as his career quickly took off after moving to Bayer Leverkusen.

He’s since played for Liverpool, Juventus and now Borussia Dortmund, having won multiple trophies along the way.

When asked by German newspaper Sport1 in 2018 whether he has any regrets over leaving Guardiola and Bayern, Can replied: “No, definitely not.

“Today you can see that it was the right decision. At that time it was like this: Pep Guardiola has come, and I have played a good preparation under him. Then we had a very, very honest conversation.

“I was very young and it was important for me to play a lot. He told me honestly: ‘I cannot guarantee you now that you will play every week.’

“Then I saw the opportunity in Leverkusen. They also played in the Champions League. For many it was a step backwards. But for me it was a step forward because I always played in Leverkusen. Today you can see that it has paid off.”

Nils Petersen

The German forward made 15 appearances during his short stint with Bayern Munich, but never made an appearance under Guardiola.

After spending a year on loan with Werder Bremen, the deal was then made permanent in the summer of 2013 for a fee of around £2.5million.

Petersen spent his entire professional career playing in Germany and enjoyed his most prolific spell with Freiburg where he scored 105 goals in 277 appearances.

Then Following nine years with Freiburg, he announced his retirement at the end of the 2022–23 season at the age of 34.

To this day, Petersen still holds the record for the most Bundesliga goals scored by a substitute with 34 goals scored from off the bench.

READ: 5 former Bayern Munich academy graduates who are currently thriving in 2024-25

Maximilian Riedmuller

The goalkeeper never made a senior appearance for Bayern Munich but he did make the bench on one occasion during the 2011-12 campaign.

Aged 36, Riedmuller is still playing to this day for lower league side SV Heimstetten.

Anatoliy Tymoshchuk

The Ukrainian midfielder spent four years at Bayern and won seven trophies during that time including two league titles and the Champions League.

He left Bayern in 2013 to rejoin Zenit Saint Petersburg where he still works today, now as an assistant coach.