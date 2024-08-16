Where are they now? The 4 players Bayern Munich signed alongside Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich signed Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus in the summer of 2022 – but what happened to the other four players they signed that summer?

De Ligt spent two years in the Bundesliga and racked up 73 appearances during that time. He’s since made the switch to Manchester United in a deal worth around £42m.

We’ve gone back to the summer of 2022 and have checked up on the other four players that Bayern Munich signed alongside the Dutch centre-half

Sadio Mane

Arguably Bayern Munich’s highest-profile signing in the summer of 2022 was Mane from Liverpool. The Senegal winger came with a huge reputation but struggled to showcase his best form while in Germany.

Mane ultimately only spent one season at the Allianz Arena before he was seeking a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

Arguably his most infamous moment in a Bayern Munich shirt was when he had a bust-up with Leroy Sane after a 3-0 defeat to Man City in the Champions League.

After his solitary year in Germany, he’s since moved to Saudi Arabia and now plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The 31-year-old scored 19 goals across all competitions last season and despite being linked with an exit this summer, manager Luis Castro has insisted that he won’t be sold.

“He is an Al Nassr player and is with us,” Castro told reporters when discussing Mane’s future. “God willing, he will help the team by scoring goals.”

Mathys Tel

Bayern secured a great deal when they landed Tel for a fee of around £24million. The teenage forward is still a raw prospect, but his potential is obvious to see.

Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, the 19-year-old has been a useful asset for Bayern Munich over these last few years.

Given that he’s predominantly used as an impact player off the bench, his scoring record in Germany is quite impressive. He’s scored 16 goals over the last two years, averaging a goal every 125 minutes.

Still at such a young age, Tel’s future looks very bright.

Noussair Mazraoui

Mazraoui and De Ligt clearly come as a double act these days. The pair both joined Bayern Munich from Aajx during the same summer and now they’ve both moved to Old Trafford.

While not a regular starter for Bayern Munich, Mazraoui was a solid performer for the club during his two-year stay.

He’ll now be looking to fill the boots of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Man United.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player, and I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt,” Mazraoui said upon signing for United.

“I know that I’m joining the club at an exciting time; everyone I’ve spoken to has the same ambition for us to win trophies together and I can feel the determination to achieve that.”

Ryan Gravenberch

Expectations were high following Gravenberch’s arrival from Ajax in 2022. Bayern handed him a five-year deal upon his arrival, but the Dutch midfielder found opportunities hard to come by in Germany.

He struggled to dislodge the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka during his debut season and only ended up playing 947 minutes for the club across all competitions.

Sensing his opportunities would be limited in Germany, he left after just one season and joined Liverpool in a deal worth £34million.

He was in and out of the starting XI under Klopp last season and will now be hoping to establish himself as a regular under Arne Slot.