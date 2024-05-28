Where are they now? The 7 players Hansi Flick signed for Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick spent just under two years as Bayern Munich boss and signed seven players during that time – but what are those players up to these days?

Having won seven trophies during his relatively short spell at Bayern Munich, Flick is undoubtedly among the club’s most successful managers of the modern era.

He’s currently being heavily linked with the Barcelona job and given his record in Germany, it’s no surprise that the Catalan side are interested in his services.

We’ve taken a closer look at Flick’s seven signings from his spell with Bayern Munich and have checked out where they all are today.

Alvaro Odriozola

Flick’s first signing as Bayern Munich boss was to bring Odriozola on loan from Real Madrid for the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

In the end, the Spanish full-back didn’t get much of an opportunity in Germany as he only made five appearances before returning to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is used to being a backup player and that’s the role he’s played at Real Sociedad this season, having only started in six La Liga matches.

Alexander Nubel

Since joining Bayern back in 2020, Nubel has only made four appearances for the club. He’s spent the last three years out on loan, with his latest loan spell being with fellow Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart.

He managed to keep 11 clean sheets this season which was only bettered by Bayer Leverkusen’s Lukas Hradecky in the Bundesliga this season.

Earlier this year, Nubel penned a fresh contract with Bayern which is valid until 2029, although he’s set to remain on loan with Stuttgart for the next two years.

Tanguy Nianzou

After his contract with PSG had ran out, Bayern Munich promptly swooped in to sign Nianzou on a free transfer. The young centre-half spent two years at the club but struggled to nail down a consistent starting spot.

He’s since made the switch to Sevilla where he now plays today. Still just 21 years old, the French defender still has the best years of his career ahead of him yet.

Leroy Sane

Signed for a fee of around £51million, Sane was the most expensive purchase that Flick made as Bayern Munich boss.

It’s been reported that Flick and Sane haven’t always seen eye-to-eye with one another, although Flick himself was quick to dismiss those rumours when he took over as Germany boss.

“It was said that we had problems in Munich, that’s nonsense and wrongly interpreted,” Flick told reporters back in 2021.

These days there can be little doubt that the German winger ranks among the best players at the club. Despite ending the season without a trophy, Sane himself had an excellent individual campaign.

Marc Roca

After arriving from Espanyol, Roca found first-team opportunities fairly hard to come by at Bayern Munich. Being firmly behind the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the pecking order, it was always going to be tough for Roca to make an impact.

The Spaniard penned a four-year deal with Leeds United in 2022 but has spent this season on loan with La Liga outfit Real Betis. It remains to be seen where his long-term future lies.

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting

The Cameroonian forward has enjoyed quite the career glow-up since leaving Stoke City in 2018. During the last six years, he’s managed to get his hands on 10 trophies after enjoying stints with PSG and Bayern Munich.

While the 35-year-old has often been used in a backup role, he usually has the knack for popping up with a decisive goal or two.

Having spent the last four years at the Allianz Arena, he’s set to leave the club this summer upon his contract expiring. His next move is anyone’s guess.

Bouna Sarr

Having spent the last four years at Bayern Munich, Sarr is set to depart this summer upon his contract expiring. The French full-back never really established himself as a regular starter during his time in Germany, having only made 33 appearances for the club in total.

“Whether in good times or in difficult times: I have learnt and for that I am grateful,” Sarr said on social media when announcing his departure.

“I wish you all the best and the greatest possible success, because this club, which is one of the best in the world, deserves that.”