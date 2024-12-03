Where are they now? The 5 Bayern Munich players who made one appearance under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola can be pretty ruthless once he’s made his mind up on a player, as the five Bayern Munich players who made just one appearance under him can testify.

During his time in Germany, Guardiola won the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons without lifting the Champions League, usually relying on a core of experienced players.

We’ve checked up on those stars who were used just once by Guardiola and have checked out what they are each up to these days.

Rico Strieder

After making his debut against Bayer Leverkusen in May 2015, Strieder was sold to Utrecht just months after as Guardiola clearly didn’t see a future for him at Bayern.

The midfielder spent the majority of his career in the Netherlands, playing for three clubs before returning to Germany and signing for SV Heimstetten in the nether regions of Bavarian football.

Details about his current whereabouts are scarce, but it would appear Strieder is simply without a club rather than retired from the game at the time of writing.

Ylli Sallahi

Timing is everything in football, but Sallahi got his all wrong as his one and only first-team appearance came as Bayern lost their 53-game unbeaten streak with defeat to Augsburg in the Bavarian derby in April 2014.

He joined second-tier outfit Karlsruher SC in January 2015 but has been without a club for the last six years. Details on what he’s done since his playing career (presumably) ended are scarce.

Sinan Kurt

After scoring 16 goals in 24 games for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Under-19 team in 2013-14, Kurt joined Bayern’s reserves and was handed his senior debut by Guardiola in a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

But his time at the club was reportedly blighted by attitude problems and the 28-year-old ended up signing for Hertha Berlin in January 2016.

He’s now turning out for Holzheimer SG in the sixth tier of German football.

Milos Pantovic

Pantovic was handed an injury-time cameo against Werder Bremen in 2015 but that proved to be his only senior appearance for the club.

He spent four seasons with Bochum, before helping Union Berlin qualify for the Champions League in 2022-23.

Now aged 28, the Serbia international is playing his club football in Belgium with Eupen.

Lukas Gortler

Gortler joined Bayern Munich from amateur side Eintracht Bamberg in 2014 and went straight into the reserve team, who were managed by a certain Erik ten Hag.

He registered nine goals and six assists in 26 Regionalliga Bayern appearances in 2014-15 and Ten Hag reportedly felt he was ready for the senior side.

But the midfielder became impatient after appearing just once as a late substitute against Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and decided to join German second division side FC Kaiserslautern in search of regular first-team football.

Gortler then reunited with Ten Hag at FC Utrecht in 2017 and got a goal and three assists in 11 appearances under the manager.

Now aged 30, Gortler has been playing for St Gallen since 2019 and has a handy record of 21 goals in 149 appearances for the Swiss side.