He won't want to see this one back.

We’ve just witnessed the fastest goal in Bundesliga history – and it’s thanks to an all-time howler from Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer.

Vincent Kompany wouldn’t have believed his side as he watched Bayern go behind away at Augsburg after just six seconds, and from their own kick-off.

They kicked it straight back to Neuer after the whistle was blown, ready for the ‘keeper to pump it forward, but he was a bit too casual in possession and found his pocket picked by Robin Fellhauer.

After Fellhauer robbed the ball, he showed composure to take it under his control and slot it into an empty net.

Amazingly, Neuer was also in net for the last joint-record fastest goal in Bundesliga history, with Kevin Volland scoring for Hoffenheim after just 9.3 seconds back in the 2014-15 season.

“It was Bayern’s error, an invitation,” explained Volland at the time.

“Manuel Neuer slipped as he went for the ball, but I was lurking in the right place.

“We wanted to get straight at them and the rest is about instinct. You don’t really think about it.”

You can imagine Fellhauer saying those exact same words after Neuer’s unwanted momentum of deja vu.

On that occasion, imperial-era Bayern did as they so often did and came back win in last-gasp style.

We’ll see if this Bayern can do the same. Kompany has fielded a strong XI, with their first-choice front three of Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, despite the recent busy international break and a condensed period of fixtures that includes a gruelling trip to Norway in midweek before clashes with RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks.

At the time of writing, Bayern Munich find themselves 1-0 down at half-time as a result of Neuer’s howler.

Bayern went into this match with a chance to return to the top of the table after Dortmund dropped points last night, but we’ll see if they can spare Neuer’s blushes.

READ NEXT: The 8 goalkeepers with most clean sheets in the 21st century: Buffon, Reina…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club that’s won the Bundesliga title?

