Benjamin Sesko is set to become RB Leipzig’s next big sale with Manchester United now closing in on the 22-year-old striker.

Over the past few years, Leipzig have sold countless world-class players who’ve gone on to thrive elsewhere.

We’ve compiled an amazing XI of players that RB Leipzig have sold over the past few years.

GK: Josep Martinez

After making just four senior appearances for Leipzig, the club sold Martinez to Genoa in 2023, following a successful loan spell in Italy.

The goalkeeper impressed at his new club and earned himself a move to Inter Milan in 2024, where he still plays today.

RB: Nordi Mukiele

Following a successful four-year spell in Germany, PSG purchased Mukiele in 2022 for a fee of around £13million.

Predominantly playing as a backup to Achraf Hakimi, the full-back has won five trophies while playing in France.

However, he wasn’t part of PSG’s Champions League-winning squad as he spent the 2024-25 campaign out on loan with Bayer Leverkusen.

He’s still under contract with PSG until 2027, but has been linked with a move away this summer.

CB: Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich have a track record for sweeping up the brightest Bundesliga talents from their direct rivals and they did that with Upamecano back in 2021.

While injuries have hampered his game time in recent seasons, he’s established himself as a consistent performer under Vincent Kompany of late, when fully fit.

Now entering the final year of his contract with Bayern, the club are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

Since leaving RB Leipzig in 2021, Konate has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the world.

While his partner, Virgil van Dijk, gets most of the credit, the Frenchman has been an absolute brick wall for Liverpool over the past few years.

With Real Madrid now interested, Liverpool are desperately trying to get him to commit to a new contract.

LB: Josko Gvardiol

Upon joining Man City in 2023 for £77million, Gvardiol became the second most expensive defender of all time.

Leipzig fans were well aware of his talent for quite some time, but he shot to stardom during the 2022 World Cup when starring for Croatia.

He’s proven to be a good signing for City, establishing himself as their starting left-back over the past two seasons.

CM: Naby Keita

In 2018, Liverpool triggered Keita’s release clause, worth a reported £52.75million.

While the Guinea international was oozing with technical ability, his injury record halted him from reaching the heights that he was capable of.

During a five-year spell with Liverpool, he only made 84 league appearances and had several prolonged spells on the sidelines.

Now aged 30, he’s since returned to Germany and is on the books at Werder Bremen, having spent the last two seasons out on loan.

CM: Dani Olmo

After starring for Spain at Euro 2024, Barcelona couldn’t resist swooping in for the Spanish midfielder.

The Spanish giants signed him for a fee of around £52million and handed him a lucrative six-year contract.

While he spent half of his debut season out injured, he made a good impression when fit and played his role in Barcelona winning the title.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

At the time of his sale, Szoboszlai became Leipzig’s biggest ever sale, joining Liverpool for a fee of around £60million.

The Hungarian attacking midfielder has shown flashes of quality since moving to England, producing 29 goal contributions over the last two seasons.

At his best, he’s capable of being one of the best players in the Premier League, but there’s still a sense that Liverpool fans are yet to see the best of him.

With plenty of competition in Arne Slot’s squad, 2025-26 could be an interesting season for the 24-year-old.

RW: Matheus Cunha

Capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, we’ve stuck Cunha on the right-hand side of our XI.

Leipzig fans only got to see the Brazilian for 18 months before the club flipped him for a quick profit and sold him to Hertha BSC.

Since then, he’s had stints with Atletico Madrid, Wolves and now Manchester United.

Throughout his career so far, Cunha has racked up £167million in transfer fees alone.

LW: Ademola Lookman

The Nigerian international was never given much of a chance in Germany as he only made 13 appearances after joining the club permanently in 2019.

However, Leipzig’s loss has been Atalanta’s gain. The 27-year-old has developed into one of the most prolific attackers in Italy, having scored 52 goals over the last three seasons.

After his eye-catching campaign in 2023-24, he earned himself a Ballon d’Or nomination and came 14th in the 2024 rankings.

ST: Christopher Nkunku

As of writing, Sesko’s move to Manchester United hasn’t gone through, so we’ve stuck Nkunku up top in our XI for the time being.

The French forward bagged 58 goals during his last two seasons with Leipzig and made a £52million switch to Chelsea in 2023.

Unfortunately, injuries ravaged his debut season at Stamford Bridge and he’s never managed to establish himself as a regular starter as a result.

He scored a respectable 15 goals across all competitions last season, but following the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, he’s now deemed surplus to requirements.

Several sides are interested in signing him, including his former club, RB Leipzig. Watch this space.

