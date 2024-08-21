The two clubs Robert Lewandowski never scored against in the Bundesliga

Only Gerd Muller has scored more Bundesliga goals than Robert Lewandowski – but there are two clubs that the Poland striker never managed to score against in the competition.

Lewandowski played against 30 different clubs during his stint in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, scoring against 28 of those to make up his tally of 312 goals.

We’ve taken a closer look at the two German clubs that Lewandowski faced in the top flight and never managed to score against.

FC St. Pauli

Every self-respecting football hipster is aware of St. Pauli, the second biggest club in Hamburg who are renowned for their left-wing supporters and distinct culture.

But perhaps they should also be known for managing to avoid conceding a Bundesliga goal to Lewandowski.

The Poland international faced St. Pauli twice in the 2010-11 season while he was a Borussia Dortmund player and, despite two comfortable victories for his side, failed to find the net on either occasion.

No assists either. Just a solitary yellow card to show for his efforts. Fraud.

St. Pauli were relegated that season and remained away from the Bundesliga until winning promotion in 2023-24. Somewhere in Bavaria, Harry Kane is quaking in his boots.

Eintracht Braunschweig

Another blot on Lewandowski’s copybook at Dortmund was his failure to score in two matches against Eintracht Braunschweig in the 2013-14 campaign.

Dortmund won both matches 2-1 and the forward did manage an assist in the away match, but was otherwise unsuccessful in his quest to score against the side from Lower Saxony.

Braunschweig were relegated at the end of 2013-14 and haven’t returned to the Bundesliga since. Lewandowski moved to Bayern Munich that summer and became one of the greatest goalscorers of his generation.

He may have lost the battle, but the forward definitely won the (entirely imagined) war.