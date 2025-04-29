This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final first leg against French champions PSG will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video tonight.

Amazon says fans will be able to watch coverage from the Emirates free with a trial of Amazon Prime Video and you can sign up here.

The match is one of 17 Amazon games shown on the streaming service this season and will be the final time Arsenal appear on the streaming service.

Amazon will begin coverage of the first leg tie at 6.30pm with an hour and a half of build-up from the punditry team before an 8pm kick-off in London.

The game will be the only Champions League game of the night, with Barcelona versus Inter taking place tomorrow (Wednesday 30 April).

Arsenal will play PSG for a place in the Champions League final on 31 May in Munich. It would be Arsenal’s second final and would give them the chance to win their first ever Champions League trophy.

In their way are Luis Enrique’s PSG, who have already defeated Aston Villa and Liverpool on their way to a semi-final.

Despite vast investment from their Qatari owners, PSG are also seeking their first-ever Champions League title.

PSG have the advantage of a second leg in Paris to come but Arsenal will be hoping to emulate the stunning Emirates victory over Real Madrid in the previous round, when a spectacular Declan Rice double and a Mikel Merino strike gave the Gunners a 3-0 win to take to Spain.

Arsenal are without Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for the match, but Ben White and Mikel Merino are fit and will be included in the squad.

Leandro Trossard is expected to be employed as a makeshift striker as Arsenal struggle for attacking options. Buyako Saka will be the key man on the right wing once again in Arsenal’s biggest game for a generation.

