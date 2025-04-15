Aston Villa play PSG in the Champions League quarter finals but the Villans will be shown on a different channel tonight than the first leg.

Last week’s 3-1 defeat was shown on TNT Sports, which has the rights to nearly all of this year’s Champions League games as well as all Europa and Conference League fixtures.

However, Aston Villa will not be shown on TNT this time because the tie has been picked by Amazon as its ‘top pick’ of the round. It means the streaming giant has bagged the rights to show the quarter final at Villa Park.

Amazon has picked the game ahead of Arsenal and Real Madrid’s quarter-final final and it means extra bonuses for Villa fans who want to watch the game.

Fans can watch the entire match free by signing up to an Amazon free trial here. If you’ve already had the free trial it will cost just £8.99 to get a month of Amazon Prime and access the match tonight.

Fans who sign up will also get an hour and five minutes of pre-match build-up and the chance to rewatch the entire game two hours after extra time. There is also a dedicated Champions League magazine show on Amazon you can watch now.

The game is set to be an exciting one. Villa need to score at least two goals to be in with a chance of setting up a semi final against the winner of Arsenal and Real Madrid.

They will be in with a chance. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring in the 3-1 defeat in Paris and Villa certainly have the fire power with the likes of Ollie Watkins and Marcus Rashford leading the line.

Villa also have a penalty specialist in goal in Emi Martinez so if they can take the tie to penalties they will be confident they can progress to the semi finals.

You can watch the game on Amazon here.

