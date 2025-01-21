7 big teams in danger of missing out on 2025-26 Champions League

Huge clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A are among the high-profile sides who are currently in danger of missing out on the 2025-26 Champions League.

Whether it’s down to an injury crisis, a bad run of form or a combination of factors, these clubs have struggled to find much momentum in 2024-25 so far.

Having taken a closer look across Europe, here a seven teams currently in danger of missing out on the Champions League next season.

Manchester United

“We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United,” is what Ruben Amorim said following United’s latest 3-1 loss against Brighton.

The Red Devils have been in some dire positions over the last 10 years, but they’ve never sunk quite as low as they have in 2024-25.

Currently 12 points adrift of the top four and sat 13th in the league, it would take a miracle for the club to qualify for next season’s Champions League at this rate.

Borussia Dortmund

Having only won two of their last nine league matches, last season’s finalists are currently in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Dortmund have qualified for the UCL in each of their last nine seasons, but with the club currently sat 10th in the Bundesliga, they desperately need to pick up the pace in the second half of the season.

AC Milan

Paulo Fonseca paid the price for Milan’s slow start to the season as he was dismissed at the end of December with the club dwindling outside the European spots.

Sergio Conceicao has been tasked with getting Milan back to where they belong, although the Portuguese boss will have his work cut out for him as his side sit eight points adrift of the top four as of writing.

Tottenham

Having only collected 24 points from their opening 22 matches, Spurs are currently closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

“It’s a pretty extreme situation,” Ange Postecoglou said in his post-match interview against Everton as Spurs slipped to their 12th loss of the season.

“The club is well aware of our [injury] situation and they’re doing their utmost. As far as I know, there’s nothing imminent, but hopefully before the end of the window something comes up.”

Brest

The French minnows have been a breath of fresh air in the Champions League this season, having won four of their first six group-stage matches.

While they stand a great chance of progressing to the knockout stages this season, their 2025-26 UCL campaign looks in doubt with the club currently sitting ninth in Ligue 1.

Balancing domestic and European fixtures is never easy, particularly when you’re a side like Brest who don’t have the resources of a traditional top side.

Sevilla

Sevilla qualified for the Champions League in four consecutive seasons from 2020 to 2024, but they have been a notable omission from the tournament of late.

The club slumped to a 14th-placed finish last season and they’ve not faired much better this time around with the club currently sat 11th.

Aston Villa

Unai Emery’s side have been a great addition in the Champions League this season, having already taken points off the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus.

They still stand a reasonably good chance of qualifying for next year’s tournament, although they will have to up their level in the coming weeks with the club currently sat eighth in the Premier League.

Having only lost one of their last six, they might just been hitting form at the right point.