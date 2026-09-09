5 candidates to break Ronaldo’s record for most goals in a Champions League season

Mbappe was only a couple of goals away last season.

There are some Cristiano Ronaldo records that are hard to imagine ever being beaten.

Back in April 2024, we picked out seven from the Champions League alone. Lo and behold, none have been broken yet. But there’s one that might just fall.

A few months later, the Champions League changed format to an expanded league phase. All of a sudden, there were more games for each team to play – and more chances for their strikers to score.

And thus, Ronaldo’s record for scoring the most goals in a Champions League season seems to be the record most in danger, even if it will still take a monumental effort from someone to better his 17 from the 2013-14 season.

Kylian Mbappe came close last season with 15 before Real Madrid fell in the semi-finals. With up to 17 games being possible for a team – if they have to go through the knockout play-offs and then go all the way to the final – Ronaldo’s record might not be too far out of reach.

So who’s in with a chance of aiming for it this season?

Kylian Mbappe

He wasn’t far off last season, so what’s three more goals this time around?

Mbappe has been pushing himself into the Ballon d’Or conversation, despite not winning anything with Real Madrid or France last season.

If he wants to really make sure of his credentials next season, he’ll have to produce similar goalscoring standards to last season in the Champions League.

Can Jose Mourinho get the best out of him? Mbappe has four goals from four games in La Liga so far, so there’s reason to believe.

Erling Haaland

It was through his efforts in the Champions League way back in his Salzburg days that Haaland really rose to wider attention.

These days, he’s one of the best strikers in the world, scoring eight goals in the Champions League last season and 30 more in other competitions.

At 26 years of age, Haaland is approaching his prime – and that should be terrifying for opposition goalkeepers.

Like Mbappe, he’s averaging a goal a game in the league ahead of his first European duties this season and netted twice against Porto in their Champions League opener.

It remains to be seen how far Manchester City can go under new boss Enzo Maresca, but Haaland doesn’t need too many invitations to bang in the goals.

Harry Kane

Kane has hit double figures of Champions League goals in back-to-back seasons now, scoring 14 at the last time of asking for Bayern Munich.

Their elimination in the semi-finals didn’t help, but if Bayern can replicate their free-scoring form of last season, they’ll be among the tournament favourites again.

Kane has surprisingly drawn a blank from his first two Bundesliga appearances this season, but don’t be fooled. He scored 61 goals all in last season and will be back up to speed in no time.

Raphinha

Onto the more ‘outside chance’ shouts – let’s face it, it’s still going to be a tall order for anybody – and we’re intrigued by Raphinha’s early form for Barcelona this season.

Reinvented as a striker, he has six goals from four games to his name in La Liga so far. If anyone’s going to beat Ronaldo’s record, they’re going to need to operate at more than a goal a game, so Raphinha will be on track if he can maintain his form.

It’s been a good while since we saw Barcelona in a Champions League final and that just doesn’t feel right. After back-to-back La Liga titles, it’s time for them to dominate in Europe.

And if Raphinha can keep scoring at this sensational rate, it will do their chances no harm.

Ousmane Dembele

If there’s any team that should be confident of going all the way in the Champions League, it’s the two-time defending champions PSG.

Dembele has become their talisman after being converted into a centre-forward by Luis Enrique. He has scored eight goals in each of their successful Champions League campaigns.

Obviously, he needs to more than double that output to break Ronaldo’s record – and he is yet to score domestically this season – but if he can stay fit and firing, he’s likely to be the main goal-getter for the tournament favourites.

READ MORE: 10 forgotten ballers we can’t believe will play Champions League football in 2026-27

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 27 players to win the Champions League with more than one club?