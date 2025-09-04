The Champions League is usually billed as the pinnacle, but it also has a habit of throwing up some forgotten stars from the past. Some are still producing, while others are just hanging on, but all of them will make you do a double-take when you see the team sheets.

Plenty of household names are still around, only you probably stopped paying attention once they drifted away from the Premier League or Europe’s elite clubs.

We’ve pulled together a list of Champions League forgotten stars who are still plying their trade across the continent.

Paul Pogba (Monaco)

Pogba deserves top billing in our recollection of Champions League forgotten stars.

He’s back in the competition with Monaco after a doping ban threatened to end his career. For a player once billed as the best midfielder in the world, it’s quite a twist.

At Juventus, he reached the 2015 final and became famous for spectacular goals, dabs and flashes of brilliance. He later lifted the Europa League with Manchester United but never fully justified that £89m return.

Now 32, he remains football’s maverick. From backheel misses on the goal line to outlandish celebrations, Pogba always finds a way to grab attention.

David Luiz (Pafos)

Yes, that David Luiz.

At 38, he’s still in the Champions League, lining up for Cypriot side Pafos in what might be the competition’s strangest subplot.

He peaked with Chelsea, winning the Champions League in 2012 and the Europa League a year later, before spells at PSG and Arsenal brought more silverware. Few defenders combined elegance and calamity so seamlessly.

Now he’s in Cyprus, still flying into tackles from the wrong postcode and pinging Hollywood passes like it’s 2014. If nothing else, the hair guarantees he’ll never truly be forgotten.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

Aubameyang is still strutting his stuff in the Champions League, leading the line for Marseille after a whirlwind few years that took in Barcelona, Chelsea and even a stint in Saudi Arabia.

At Dortmund, he scored for fun and reached a Champions League semi-final, then at Arsenal, he fired them to a Europa League final.

Now 36, the legs aren’t what they were, but the finishing touch remains. If Marseille create chances, Auba will still be there, grinning through another trademark celebration.

Nicolas Pepe (Villarreal)

Pepe is trying to rebuild his career in Spain with Villarreal after the chaos of being Arsenal’s £72m record signing. He’s still only 30 and has the stage again.

At Lille, he shone brightly, firing them into the Champions League with goals and dazzling dribbles. At Arsenal, he had his moments in Europe, including some brilliant free-kicks, but never hit consistent form.

Now in Spain, the left foot still sparkles even if the aura has dimmed. On his day, Pepe can still conjure the sort of moments that once made him elite.

Ivan Perisic (PSV Eindhoven)

Perisic has seemingly played everywhere and now finds himself at PSV, still popping up in the Champions League at 36. His versatility means he can fill almost any role.

He reached the 2020 Champions League final with Inter, having already lifted a Europa League trophy with Sevilla earlier in his career. He also played a key role in Croatia’s 2018 World Cup run.

PSV use his experience to guide a younger squad, and he still delivers in bursts. A goal or two on the big stage would surprise nobody.

Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)

Mignolet has been at Brugge since 2019 and is still their number one in the Champions League. He’s no longer in the spotlight, but remains a reliable presence.

He played in a Europa League final with Liverpool and featured in their Champions League campaigns before losing his place to Alisson. At Brugge, he’s won domestic titles and the fans’ Player of the Year.

Now 37, he no longer makes headlines, but he makes saves that keep relative minnows Brugge competitive against some of Europe’s biggest and best.

Sofiane Boufal (Union SG)

Boufal resurfaced in Belgium with Union SG, far from the glamour of his Southampton days. At 32, he’s still capable of lighting up games with his dribbling.

He first emerged at Lille and later returned to Ligue 1 with Angers, while also representing Morocco at World Cups. European nights were always where his skill could shine, even if consistency was missing.

Union SG lean on his flair to create chances in tight games. Boufal might frustrate, but he can still make defenders look foolish in a moment.

Youssoufa Moukoko (Copenhagen)

Moukoko is only 20 but already feels like a forgotten man after leaving Dortmund for Copenhagen. Once Europe’s hottest prospect, he’s now trying to restart his career in Denmark.

He became the youngest Champions League player ever in 2020 and was billed as Dortmund’s next superstar. Goals came early, but so did injuries and fierce competition for places.

Copenhagen offers a chance to reset. If he rediscovers his touch, he could still become the striker everyone expected. For now, he’s a forgotten star in a smaller spotlight.

Wout Weghorst (Ajax)

Weghorst is back at Ajax and still leading the line in Europe at 33. He gives this side a focal point and plenty of running up top.

He made his name with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga before heading to Burnley and then a surreal loan at Man Utd. He’s also scored at World Cups for the Netherlands.

Ajax fans know exactly what they’re getting. He won’t outpace anyone, but he’ll battle and nick vital goals. Somehow, that keeps him in the Champions League picture.

