History has been made by plenty of famous faces in the Champions League, but we suspect some of these records might never be broken.

Milestones are getting broken all the time, especially with the continual expansion of the competition.

But some pieces of trivia are likely to remain immortal, including these 10 eye-catching records.

Oldest player – Marco Ballotta (43 years and 252 days)

Earlier this season, Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman set a new record of being the youngest player in Champions League history, debuting at a ridiculous 15 years and 308 days of age.

On the flipside, the record of the oldest player in Champions League history is unlikely to be surpassed, having stood since 2007.

The benchmark was set by Marco Ballotta of Lazio, who played in all of the Italians’ matches in the Champions League in the 2007-08 season.

The last of those was a 3-1 loss against Real Madrid in December, at which point Ballotta was 43 years and 252 days of age.

Since Ballotta’s retirement from professional football at the end of that season – he bizarrely embarked on a new challenge as an outfield player in the lower leagues – the player to come closest to his record was Gianluigi Buffon in December 2020 (42 years and 315 days).

Remko Pasveer became the third-oldest player in Champions League history earlier this season at 41 years and 362 days, but he left Ajax for Heracles Almelo in January and is unlikely to experience European football again.

Most appearances for one club – Thomas Muller (163)

The player with the most appearances in the Champions League is Cristiano Ronaldo with 187 – itself a landmark unlikely to be surpassed – spread between his spells with Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The majority of those appearances were for Real Madrid, whom he represented 101 times in the competition.

But the player with the most appearances in the Champions League for a single club is Thomas Muller, whose 163 games in the competition were all for Bayern Munich.

Along the way, Muller won the competition twice: in 2012-13 and 2019-20. By the end of his Bayern career in 2025, he could boast 57 Champions League goals in their colours.

The current runner-up to Muller for Champions League appearances for a single club is Xavi with 151 for Barcelona before he departed European football in 2015.

In terms of players still active in Europe, the closest is Muller’s former Bayern teammate Manuel Neuer on 135.

And as the legendary goalkeeper’s 40th birthday approaches, it’s hard to imagine him keeping goal for Bayern in 28 more Champions League games.

Most minutes played – Iker Casillas (16,267)

Similarly, Neuer is the closest active challenger for the record of most minutes played in the Champions League, which is currently held by Iker Casillas.

The legendary Spanish goalkeeper amassed 16,267 minutes of gametime across 181 Champions League matches.

Casillas is second only to his former Real Madrid colleague Ronaldo for all-time Champions League appearances, but Ronaldo’s appearances only added up to 16,189 minutes.

Neuer is third on 14,383, which is 1,884 minutes shy of Casillas’ tally. That means Neuer would need to complete 21 more full 90-minute appearances to overtake his fellow shot-stopper.

That would take a couple of seasons even if he was to remain Bayern’s first-choice, but a contract expiring at the end of the season means the chances of that happening are in doubt.

Most goals – Cristiano Ronaldo (140)

It’s impossible to talk about Champions League records without thinking too much about Ronaldo.

Although Lionel Messi overtook Raul as the all-time Champions League top scorer first, Ronaldo won the long-term battle to finish with the most goals in the competition.

Assuming neither return to the Champions League, Messi’s final tally was 129, whereas Ronaldo’s was 140. 105 of those were for Real Madrid, with 21 for Man Utd and 14 for Juventus.

Consequently, Ronaldo also holds the records for the most goals scored in the Champions League knockout stage (67), most goals in the semi-finals (13) and quarter-finals (25), not to mention the most consecutive games scored in (11).

The closest active player to his overall tally of 140 goals is Robert Lewandowski on 107, but time isn’t necessarily on the 37-year-old Barcelona frontman’s side.

As for the younger players who could threaten the record, Kylian Mbappe is on 68 and Erling Haaland is on 56, neither being even halfway to Ronaldo’s final tally yet.

Most goals for one club – Lionel Messi (120)

Messi outranks Ronaldo for Champions League goals for a single club, thanks to 120 of his being for Barcelona.

It would take a monumental effort for anyone to better that. The closest challenger by a player still at the club in question is Mohamed Salah with 46 for Liverpool, and beyond him, Antoine Griezmann with 39 for Atletico Madrid – two players already the wrong side of 30.

Mbappe’s case isn’t helped by the fact that the majority of his UCL goals were for his former club PSG, although he has already reached 20 for Real Madrid, while 33 of Haaland’s UCL goals have been for his current club, Manchester City.

Either of them would have to stay where they are for a long time and keep scoring at extraordinary rates to even come close to Messi’s record.

Fastest goal – Roy Makaay – 10.12 seconds

When Roy Makaay put Bayern Munich ahead against Real Madrid in March 2007, it was the perfect start to the second leg as they immediately levelled the aggregate score.

Makaay scored after just 10.12 seconds, surpassing the previous competition record of 20.07 seconds for the fastest goal, which had been set by Arsenal’s Gilberto Silva in September 2002.

Since Makaay’s famous goal, which helped Bayern to a 2-1 win that was enough for them to progress on away goals, only Valencia’s Jonas has come close to toppling the record, having scored 10.96 seconds into a win over Bayer Leverkusen in 2011.

Fewest appearances to reach 50 goals – Erling Haaland (49)

Haaland holds the records for taking the fewest appearances to reach 20, 30, 40 and 50 Champions League goals. He reached the first of those milestones with Borussia Dortmund and the rest with Manchester City.

His goals-to-games ratio was at its best at the checkpoint of 20, which he got to in just 14 games. But the way he has preserved his lethal goalscoring rate will make any of those records hard to catch.

For any player to hit a half-century of goals in the Champions League is an achievement, but Haaland is the only player ever to have done it in fewer than 50 games.

He got there in 49, smashing the previous record of 62 games by Ruud van Nistelrooy.

For comparison, Messi reached 50 Champions League goals in 66 games and it took Ronaldo 91.

Unless a new goalscoring alien is being developed somewhere, Haaland’s record should be safe.

He’s likely on course to be the quickest to 60 Champions League goals as well. He needs four more goals to hit that landmark and has 24 games to get there earlier than Messi did.

Highest-scoring match – Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw

The highest number of goals ever scored in a single Champions League match was 12.

Those attending the clash between Borussia Dortmund and Legia Warsaw in November 2016 certainly got value for the ticket price, being treated to a 12-goal marathon.

Dortmund had already qualified for the knockout phase by the time of their meeting in the group stage, but went on to claim an 8-4 win.

It surpassed Monaco’s 8-3 win over Deportivo in 2003 as the highest-scoring Champions League game of all time.

Can you imagine the record being broken again? There would have to be a goal roughly every seven minutes for a game to finish with 13 scored.

Youngest player to score a hat-trick on debut – Wayne Rooney (18 years and 340 days)

It’s a niche record, but it’s stood for more than 20 years and it’s hard to see something like this happening again.

A fair few players have marked their Champions League debuts with a goal, but Rooney went further and scored a hat-trick for Manchester United in 2004.

For good measure, he also got an assist in the 6-2 win over Fenerbahce in the group stage. It was a fitting start to what would become a legendary spell with the club.

To this day, Rooney remains one of 10 players to score a hat-trick on their Champions League debut. But at the age of 18 when he achieved his, he is the youngest.

Erling Haaland and Yakubu are the only other players to score hat-tricks on their Champions League debut while still teenagers, but both were 19.

Most yellow cards – Sergio Ramos (43)

It’s not a record of a positive nature, but there’s no surprise that Ramos has been the recipient of the most yellow cards in Champions League history with 43.

Of players still active in European football, Nicolas Otamendi is nearest to that figure with 29. At 38, it’s unlikely he’ll get genuinely close to Ramos’ record, especially with Benfica out of this season’s tournament.

Yes, the Champions League now has more fixtures with the expanded league phase and risk of knockout play-offs, but it still seems a tall order for someone to come along and get as many yellow cards as Ramos did.

