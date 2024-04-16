The all-time Champions League table: Real Madrid miles clear, Man Utd 4th…

Real Madrid’s status as the undisputed kings of Europe is backed up by the all-time Champions League table – they’re absolutely streets ahead of any other club.

Manchester City might be the reigning champions of Europe, but Real Madrid will surely always hold the crown as the all-time most successful club in European football history.

Los Blancos have won the European Cup more times than any other club, lifting it 14 times – twice as many as any other club. That includes eight times in the modern Champions League era, from when the competition was rebranded in 1992.

Their historic La Liga rivals Barcelona are the closest challengers in the modern era, having won it for the first time in their history in 1991-92 – the last year it was known as the European Cup – before adding a further four more in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Still, that’s only half as many as Madrid in the modern era.

Madrid’s European pedigree is absolutely ridiculous. They’ve never failed to make it out of the group stage, only once not featuring in the knockout stages of the competition – the 1996-97 season, of which they’d failed to qualify.

Barcelona lie third in the modern-day Champions League table, compiled by Transfermarkt. The Catalan club may have won it more times in the Champions League era than Bayern Munich (three times – 2001, 2013, 2020) but their overall record hasn’t been as consistently dominant as the Bundesliga giants, who sit second.

To put Real Madrid’s dominance in perspective, they’ve collected almost 200 more Champions League points than Bayern and have played almost 100 more games.

The table is calculated by assigning the usual number of points for a win, draw or defeat but applying them to knockout matches as well as group-stage matches. Games that end up going to extra time are classed as draws.

Manchester United sit fourth, comfortably clear of any of their Premier League rivals.

The Red Devils may have had little to shout about in the Champions League over the past decade, but their placing above the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Liverpool is testament to their glory years under Sir Alex Ferguson – winning it twice, reaching a further two finals, and usually being there or thereabouts in the latter knockout stages.

Holders Manchester City have been a frequent fixture for well over a decade now, but they only sit 17th in the all-time Champions League table and sit behind historic powerhouses like Ajax, Benfica and Porto.

Here’s how the table stacks up in full:

1. Real Madrid – 953pts (483 matches played)

2. Bayern Munich – 767pts (385 matches played)

3. Barcelona – 665pts (340 matches played)

4. Manchester United – 528pts (290 matches played)

5. Juventus – 521pts (297 matches played)

6. AC Milan – 447pts (265 matches played)

7. Liverpool – 432pts (230 matches played)

8. Porto – 418pts (265 matches played)

9. Benfica – 407pts (266 matches played)

10. Chelsea – 355pts (197 matches played)

11. Ajax – 350pts (215 matches played)

12. Inter Milan – 344pts (203 matches played)

13. Arsenal – 323pts (196 matches played)

14. Atletico Madrid – 281pts (165 matches played)

15. Borussia Dortmund – 276pts (173 matches played)

16. Paris Saint-Germain – 263pts (148 matches played)

17. Manchester City – 241pts (126 matches played)

18. Dynamo Kyiv – 236pts (186 matches played)

19. PSV Eindhoven – 218pts (171 matches played)

20. Celtic – 211pts (156 matches played)