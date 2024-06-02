The 25 players to win the Champions League with more than one club

Only 25 players can boost Champions League medals with multiple clubs, including some generational talents and some surprise names.

To win the competition once would be the peak of most footballer’s club careers, but this lot have defied convention and lifted the trophy with at least one other side too.

Here are the 25 players to have won the Champions League with more than one club, with some select notes.

Note: we haven’t included the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Vladimir Jugovic and Dejan Savicevic, who won the first of their European Cups in the pre-Champions League era (1992 onwards).

Toni Kroos – Bayern Munich (2013), Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024)

The Germany international played a vital role in Bayern’s treble of 2012-13 and remained at the club during Pep Guardiola’s first season, when eventual champions Madrid beat them 5-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

He then won the World Cup and joined Los Blancos, going on to win the Champions League four times in eight years.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United (2008), Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

The star man, time and again. Ronaldo finished as the top scorer in the competition in each of the five seasons he lifted the trophy, first with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United and then four times with Madrid.

Mateo Kovacic – Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018), Chelsea (2021)

Ever an important squad player, Kovacic never made it onto the pitch during any of Madrid’s three-in-a-row final victories but did make a short, late cameo in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Man City in 2021.

Gerard Pique – Manchester United (2008), Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015)

The Catalan defender made three appearances for United in their 2007-08 triumph, but wasn’t in their squad for the final. Pique played a much more vital role for his boyhood club.

Clarence Seedorf – Ajax (1995), Real Madrid (1998), AC Milan (2003, 2007)

Still the only player to have won it with three different clubs.

David Alaba – Bayern Munich (2013, 2020), Real Madrid (2022, 2024)

Samuel Eto’o – Barcelona (2006, 2009), Inter (2010)

Back-to-back trebles with two different clubs. Ridiculous.

Fernando Redondo – Real Madrid (1998, 2000), AC Milan (2003)

Xherdan Shaqiri – Bayern Munich (2013), Liverpool (2019)

Two knockout minutes for Bayern in 2012-13. One knockout appearance for Liverpool in 2018-19 – though it was 90 minutes in that 4-0 victory over Barcelona. Fair play.

Daniel Sturridge – Chelsea (2012), Liverpool (2019)

Not a regular for either, with his peak years coming in between. Still, a useful squad player for both.

Thiago Alcantara – Barcelona (2011), Bayern Munich (2020)

So close to emulating Seedorf, having finished a runner-up at Liverpool, albeit having only played a peripheral role in Barcelona’s 2010-11 campaign.

Thiago Motta – Barcelona (2006), Inter (2010)

Famously sent off against his former club in the 2009-10 semis and subsequently missed the final for Inter.

Xabi Alonso – Liverpool (2005), Real Madrid (2014)

Accumulating yellows meant he was suspended for the La Decima in 2014. One of Liverpool’s Istanbul heroes, though.

Deco – Porto (2004), Barcelona (2006)

Jose Bosingwa – Porto (2004), Chelsea (2012)

A right-back at Jose Mourinho’s Porto and then Roberto Di Matteo’s Chelsea.

Paulo Ferreira – Porto (2004), Chelsea (2012)

A right-back at Jose Mourinho’s Porto and then Roberto Di Matteo’s Chelsea. Hang on…

Owen Hargreaves – Bayern Munich (2001), Manchester United (2008)

Paulo Sousa – Juventus (1996), Borussia Dortmund (1997)

Edwin Van Der Sar – Ajax (1995), Manchester United (2008)

13 years remains the longest gap between two Champions League wins for any player. Missed the opportunity to extend that record further in 2009 and 2011.

Christian Panucci – Milan (1994), Real Madrid (1998)

Marcel Desailly – Marseille (1993), Milan (1994)

Didier Deschamps – Marseille (1993), Juventus (1996)

A “water carrier” who lifted two more Champions Leagues and one more World Cup than Eric Cantona.

Scott Carson – Liverpool (2005), Man City (2023)

Legend.

Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea (2021), Real Madrid (2024)

Kepa Arrizabalaga – Chelsea (2021), Real Madrid (2024)