Erling Haaland has made 50 appearances in the Champions League and his record blows the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the water.

The Norwegian robot marked the occasion with a brace last night, meaning he’s now scored 52 goals in 50 UCL matches.

He’s currently averaging a goal every 77.5 minutes in the Champions League and if he manages to maintain that sort of record, he’ll retire as the competition’s all-time top scorer.

In total, he’s produced 57 goal contributions in his first 50 matches, meaning that he averages a goal or assist every 70.7 minutes in the competition, which is an outstanding return.

In comparison, Mbappe had only scored 29 goals in his first 50 UCL matches, which is 23 fewer than Haaland.

However, the Frenchman did produce 22 assists during that time, which is considerably more than Haaland. In total, Mbappe had 51 goals and assists in his first 50 games, which is six less than Haaland.

His record after 50 games is even more impressive when you compare it with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo.

At the same stage of his career, Messi had scored 31 goals in the Champions League and had eight assists, bringing his total tally to 39 goal contributions in 50 matches.

Compared to the rest of this list, Ronaldo was a late bloomer in the UCL as he only scored 13 goals in his first 50 appearances in the competition.

CR7 also produced eight assists during that time and was averaging a goal contribution every 195.4 minutes.

Of course, he became increasingly prolific during his later years and is now the record scorer in the competition with 140 goals to his name.

However, with the number of goals that Haaland is currently scoring, he is projected to surpass Ronaldo’s tally, provided that he remains injury-free.

If the Norwegian forward continues to score at his current rate, it’s been estimated that he could break Ronaldo’s record by the time he turns 33.

When comparing their records after 50 matches, it’s no wonder that the Man City forward is projected to smash all sorts of records.

Here’s the full breakdown of how Haaland’s Champions League record compares with Mbappe, Messi and Ronaldo’s after the same number of matches.

Erling Haaland’s UCL record after 50 matches

Games: 50

Goals: 52 ⭐

Assists: 5

Goal contributions: 57 ⭐

Penalties: 8 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 77.5 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 91.6 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 70.7 ⭐

Kylian Mbappe’s UCL record after 50 matches

Games: 50

Goals: 29

Assists: 22 ⭐

Goal contributions: 51

Penalties: 2

Minutes per goal: 133.03

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 142.9

Minutes per goal or assist: 75.6

Lionel Messi’s UCL record after 50 matches

Games: 50

Goals: 31

Assists: 8

Goal contributions: 39

Penalties: 1

Minutes per goal: 124.4

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 128.5

Minutes per goal or assist: 98.8

Cristiano Ronaldo’s UCL record after 50 matches

Games: 50

Goals: 13

Assists: 8

Goal contributions: 21

Penalties: 1

Minutes per goal: 315.6

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 341.9

Minutes per goal or assist: 195.4

READ NEXT: How long it took Kylian Mbappe to reach 60 Champions League goals vs. Cristiano Ronaldo

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club Cristiano Ronaldo scored against in the Champions League?