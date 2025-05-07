Raphinha has been the standout player in the Champions League this season, but how does his record compare to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s peak season in Europe? We’ve crunched the numbers.

From an individual perspective, Messi enjoyed his most productive UCL campaign in 2013-14, a season which saw Real Madrid win the competition for the first time in 12 years.

For the purposes of this article, we’ve put Raphinha’s numbers from this season up against Ronaldo’s from his dazzling 2013-14 campaign.

During 2024-25, Barcelona have been one of the most enjoyable sides to watch and that’s largely thanks to the brilliance of Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger was fairly productive during his first two years with the Spanish giants, but he’s reached a completely new level recently.

Across all competitions, the 28-year-old has produced 57 goal contributions with 32 goals and 25 assists in 53 appearances.

Only taking his numbers from the Champions League into account and he managed to conjure 13 goals and nine assists.

Of his 14 appearances in Europe, Raphinha has only failed to produce a goal contribution in just two of those matches.

Despite Barcelona’s heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Inter Milan, Raphinha’s performances in both legs were further proof of why he’s currently one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or later this year.

And Raphinha has now equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for goals and assists in a single Champions League season.

Ronaldo was a man on a mission back in 2013-14, firing Madrid to their cherished La Decima as the fulcrum of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

We’ve taken a closer look at his stats and have compared them with Raphinha’s from this season.

Raphinha’s 2024-25 Champions League stats

Games: 14

Goals: 13

Assists: 9 ⭐

Goal contributions: 22

Penalties: 0

Minutes per goal: 94.2

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 94.2

Minutes per goal or assist: 55.6

Ronaldo’s 2013-14 Champions League stats

Games: 11

Goals: 17 ⭐

Assists: 5

Goal contributions: 22

Penalties: 2 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 58.4 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 66.2 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 45.1 ⭐

READ NEXT: Top 10 players in La Liga history with the most match-winners: Messi, Ronaldo…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 top goalscorers in Champions League history?