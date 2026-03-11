Salience is the idea that some narratives are given greater importance or prominence than others, distorting our perception of reality.

We see this in political spheres, with certain parties given sympathetic coverage by the media and others treated to a barrage of hostility.

Logging onto Twitter X in 2026 is an exercise in salience, all at the behest of Elon Musk’s ego. Those who control the means of communication are often the gatekeepers of accepted narratives.

And it explains why Malaga were robbed of a Champions League semi-final in 2013 by the most controversial goal in the competition’s history and it’s slipped from the collective memory.

The setting was Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion in mid-spring and a quarter-final that hung on a knife-edge.

Dortmund had just levelled the tie at 2-2, but needed another goal deep into injury time. Robert Lewandowski swung a hopeful cross into the box, where four of his team-mates stood offside.

To have one player offside is unfortunate; two is foolish. But four? It was impossible to find the defendants anything other than incredibly guilty.

A level of ping pong unseen outside of Marty Supreme followed, before the ball broke to Felipe Santana one inch from the goalline.

Santana, incredibly, was still offside. But this was no time for a moral quandary. He poked the ball home and ripped the pin out of the grenade; Dortmund were ecstatic, Malaga were distraught.

Scottish referee Craig Thomson looked pleadingly to his linesman, his Get Out of Jail Free card vanishing before his eyes.

The linesman demonstrated why he and Thompson would be terrible Articulate partners by keeping his flag down. That was that.

“We are still trying to take in what has happened. The dressing room is very depressed,” said Roque Santa Cruz afterwards.

“It was a game that, incredibly, we let slip out of our hands. In the end, they had a lot of luck.

“Not only for scoring goals but because of the situations as well. The third was offside. They had a lot of luck.

“We are very disappointed. We were four minutes from a semi-final and everything slipped out of our hands in those last few minutes.”

Manuel Pellegrini looks haunted at the best of times, but his facial expression post-match suggested he’d been forced to relive childbirth from the perspective of his mother.

“They say that Dortmund are the best footballing team in Europe, yet they end up pumping long balls [into our penalty box],” the Malaga boss said, two days after attending the funeral of his father in Chile.

An extraordinary match had been given extra frisson by the identity of the two teams, both of whom had been in Pot 4 for the group stage draw. Neither were built to last, for different reasons.

Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund were the darlings of that season’s Champions League, sweeping aside all comers with their gegenpressing zeal.

Lewandowski led the line, supported by Marco Reus and Mario Gotze. The midfield was patrolled by Ilkay Gundogan and Mats Hummels marshalled the defence.

The economics of European football meant Dortmund would lose these players before long, cementing their status as a finishing school rather than bonafide contender.

Malaga’s situation was even more acute. Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani had purchased the club in 2010 and made several high-profile signings such as Joaquin, Martin Demichelis and Javier Saviola.

But Al Thani soon withdrew his funding, leaving the Andalucians with massive debts. Santi Cazorla and Nacho Monreal were sold to Arsenal in 2012 to raise much-needed funds.

The Spaniards were banned from Europe for at least one season for financial irregularities before the Dortmund game.

Their run to the Champions League quarters was already lightning-in-a-bottle stuff, beating the likes of AC Milan, Zenit and Porto.

For all their imported experience, Malaga were in virgin territory. Nobody really expected them to beat Dortmund and even fewer neutrals wanted them to.

Perversely, that made the nature of their eventual defeat even more gut-wrenching.

The night the Westfalenstadion rocked! 💛🖤 Dortmund beat Malaga in the most dramatic fashion on this day in 2013… Klopp loves a BIG Champions League night! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MaRMxgzHq1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2020

The game had simmered nicely in the first half, with both teams scoring a classy goal – Joaquin for Malaga, Lewandowski for Dortmund.

A mixture of massed rank defending and Willy Cabellero wondersaves had kept the hosts at bay, acting as a wet towel on the famously vociferous Yellow Wall.

With eight minutes left, Isco’s pass found Juilo Baptista, proof that Malaga’s transfer policy was ridiculously fun and entirely unsustainable, whose shot was nudged home by Eliseu.

The scorer was either half a yard offside or somewhere in Cologne, based on your source. Dortmund clung to this afterwards, brandishing it as proof that the universe had corrected a moral injustice.

I’ve seen it, it seems offside, but this is football,” defender Nevan Subotic said when asked about Santana’s winner.

“But I heard also their second goal was offside as well, so maybe in the end it cancels itself out.”

Malaga’s protests were largely overshadowed by the sensational nature of Dortmund’s comeback, one of the greatest in Champions League history.

“I cannot explain what has happened to me after that,” Klopp said. “I think I need to see a doctor. It feels like we have won the trophy.”

They would eliminate Real Madrid in the semis, before losing a classy final to Bayern Munich at Wembley.

Malaga have never reached this level again. In the close season, Isco was picked up by Madrid, with Joaquin and Jeremy Toulalan also leaving.

Pellegrini joined Manchester City, winning the Premier League title at his first attempt.

Los Boquerones were relegated from La Liga in 2018 and fell into Spain’s labyrinth third tier five years later. They are sixth in the Segunda Division at the time of writing.

If Malaga’s fate in 2013 had befallen a Premier League giant, the referee’s name would still be uttered in infamy. It’s not entirely impossible he’d have been forced to enter witness protection.

But Pellegrini’s men were the perfect sacrificial lambs; unglamorous, wide-eyed at such a rarefied level and a narrative that was less compelling than the ascent of Klopp & Dortmund.

Over a decade later, salience means that Dortmund team is remembered with unquestioning cult reverence.

Malaga’s injustice has been swept under the carpet. It’s still probably best not to mention it on your next Costa del Sol holiday.

By Michael Lee

